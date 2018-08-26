Leslie Ann Horgan reimagines Friends set in modern day Dublin

Oh. My. Gawd. Could Friends be any more popular? A recent survey by British media watchdog Ofcom has revealed that Friends is that country's most streamed programme on subscription services. The show - which was added in its 10-season entirety to Netflix in January - beat off competition from the likes of Amazon's The Grand Tour and Netflix's own The Crown, Stranger Things and The Good Place to take the top spot. They said that they'd be there for you - and it seems that, even 14 years after the show ended, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Phoebe and Chandler still are.

In fact, if you'd like them to be everywhere for you, Penneys is stocking an array of Friends-themed merchandise that ranges from 'You're my lobster' socks to 'Joey doesn't share food' cheesecake-scented candles. I personally bore witness to two thirty-something men loading a basket with Central Perk espresso cups with rapturous expressions that suggested that they have never been, ahem, on a break with the show. But I digress…

Since the Ofcom Media Nations report came out, commentators have been quick to note that the success of Friends may well stick in the craw of streaming giant Netflix, which has spent €5.9 billion on original programming this year alone. Why bother putting money into risky new formats when you can keep the audience happy with shows that they already know they like? Elsewhere, however, there has been much discussion of the fact that, although still largely lovable, Friends has dated badly in parts. There's humour with sexist and homophobic undertones, and it's been called the "whitest show in the whole world". Is there still a place for Joey's libidinous "How you doin'?" in a post #MeToo society?

Perhaps there is an opportunity here for the Irish TV channels to reclaim some of their diminishing viewership from the streaming services by finding a mid-point. Instead of Virgin Media, neé TV3, spending money following families going through "the highs and lows of modern Irish life in Portlaoise" or RTÉ taking a risk on a roadtrip show based around the "bromance" between Marty Morrissey and Bernard O'Shea (it must be stressed that these are both real shows announced in the channels' autumn line-ups), they could do a remake of Friends.

Simply called Cairde, the new series would be set in bustling Dublin city where six millennials - let's call them Ruairí, Róisín, Seosaimh, Maureen, Philomena and, um, Anto - lead intersecting lives. After a long day on her feet in Brown Thomas, D4 girl Róisín will meet quirky Corkonian Philomena, who is busking with her ukulele outside on Grafton Street. They'll walk to their local hipster cocktail-bar, The Phoenix Pint, to charge their phones and use the Wi-Fi.

There, they'll be joined by Seosaimh, who's on a course at the Gaiety School of Acting, and Ruairí, a tour guide at the National History Museum. Anto will arrive in later after a hectic day doing whatever it is that he does in the IFSC. Maureen won't make it since the chef shortage in the city means she's pulling yet another double shift.

And what craic the Cairde will have.

In The One Where The Landlord Screws Them Over, the girls will find themselves out of a home when their landlord says that his daughter needs to move into the place instead. Though the girls aren't sure that the landlord actually has a daughter, the boys offer to give them shelter - a timely solution given their own pressure zone rent is due its 4pc increase next month.

In The One With The Kale, the gang all have to go on a green juice diet after Seosaimh ditches the acting and sets himself up as an influencer instead. Will Anto really be able to live without his avocado toast and flat white? And how many times can you Instagram the same juice?

In The One With The Mammies, Róisín's mum will take her out to lunch, ask if she really wants to order carbs at her current weight and lament the fact that she'll never be a grandmother if Ró doesn't stop being picky and find The One soon. Meanwhile, Anto's mother shows up to collect his laundry, drop off his ironing and tell him that no woman will ever deserve a guy as special as he is.

In The One Where They Go To Galway, Maureen's hair will become an untameable ball of frizz thanks to the incessant rain that leads to a yellow weather warning - and a hilarious cameo from Teresa Mannion.

In The One With The Hangover, the crew feel the fear of zero-hour contracts and Tinder dating after they over-indulge on bottomless brunch prosecco.

And for the series finale, our heroes all cram into Philomena's granny's car and stream all 236 episodes of Friends on their phone while stuck in traffic on the M50, in The One Where The Pope Visits.

