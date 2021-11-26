Finn Ryan (8) was so excited to ring a bell to celebrate being cancer-free on tonight’s The Late Late Toy Show that he broke it.

The Lego lover was ecstatic to celebrate being in remission on the show as when he rang the bell in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital he didn’t have much of an audience due to Covid-19 precautions.

In the Dublin ward, every time a child is deemed cancer-free they ring the bell and all the patients, doctors, and nurses celebrate.

Appearing on tonight’s The Late Late Toy Show, Finn told host Ryan Tubridy how his love for Lego grew while he was undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.

"I was hooked up to a lot of machines so all I could do was Lego because I couldn’t really move,” he said.

"My mam had to look at the pages and I would put the bits together.”

Asked about the bell he rang in St Johns Ward, Finn said: “It’s a bell and when you ring it it lets the ward know that you finished cancer.

"Only my mam and dad and my brother and me were there and then my two nannies, my auntie and my sister had to wait outside the hospital and then I saw them after.”

The moment Finn Ryan got to ring the cancer bell for everyone in the world 🥺#LateLateToyShow | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Ww6X0B7DUx — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 26, 2021

The eight year old then rang a bell in the studio while the audience applauded him, and he was so excited to do it that he broke it.

His excitement was then heightened as Tubridy surprised him with a trip for his whole family to Legoland Denmark.

For the second year in a row RTÉ is fundraising for children’s charities through The Late Late Toy Show Appeal, which as of just after 11pm has raised over €1.7m.

Donations can be made on rte.ie/toy-show-appeal/.

No More Sleeps! The Story of The Late Late Toy Show