Laura Brennan documentary moves viewers to tears and prompts outpouring of gratitude with #ThankYouLaura

The documentary charting the final chapter in the life of Laura Brennan moved viewers to tears and prompted a mass outpouring of gratitude from viewers on social media.

The documentary charting the final chapter in the life of Laura Brennan moved viewers to tears and prompted a mass outpouring of gratitude from viewers on social media.

Laura Brennan: This is Me first aired on the RTÉ Player earlier this year but was broadcast again on RTE One on Monday night.

Laura Brennan

Laura had been diagnosed with end stage cervical cancer and passed away on March 20th this year at the age 26, but not before dedicating much of her time to highlighting the importance of the HPV vaccine in saving lives.

The Clare woman had been diagnosed with Stage 2B cancer in early December 2016 and was treated with a combination of radiation and chemotherapy. At that point the progrnosis was good and she was declared cancer-free on June 15 2017.

She bought a house, and a dog (Bailey) and lived life to the full. HNowever, just three months later the cancer was back. This time it was incurable.

Laura was determined that every parent in Ireland who was about to make the decision whether their daughter was to be vaccinated against HPV, would hear her story first.

She worked tirelessly as an advocate for the HPV vaccine and filmed a video for the HSE outlining its importance.

The vaccination rate in Ireland had fallen to 51%, thanks to ill-founded negative publicity around the vaccine.

Once Laura’s cancer returned, she began work with the HSE as the patient voice, to try and reverse this downward trend and prevent girls facing a similar fate to hers. And it seems that people are listening - the most recent figures reveal that the uptake of the vaccine has risen to 70%.

Laura's story in This is Me prompted huge reaction on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouLaura trending on Twitter as friends, experts, and strangers marvelled at her work and her amazing legacy.

Don’t think there are words to describe how truly wonderful Laura Brennan was Please vaccinate your children against #HPV so they never go thru what she went thru.

And youre never in the position her family is in - suffering such a terrible loss 💔 #ThankYouLaura — Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc) September 16, 2019

The scene between #LauraBrennan & her Dad in their kitchen would bloody break your heart. I’ve said this before but Laura did more for women’s healthcare in this country in her too short life than most people will in a lifetime. A uniquely wonderful woman #ThankYouLaura — Susan Keogh (@susankeoghnews) September 16, 2019

Reading tweets tonight from parents who say they will get their kids vaccinated on foot of Laura’s powerful story. What an incredible legacy. #ThankYouLaura — Susan Mitchell (@susmitchellSBP) September 16, 2019

Despite her illness, @laura_jbrennan

embodied everything that is good about life, about living. An amazing human being, an inspiration, a friend. #ThankYouLaura ❤️ — John Wall (@walls2) September 16, 2019

Such a tough watch tonight. I am so proud to have known you & will forever be in awe of you. We will never stop spreading your message & you'll always be in our hearts ❤#getthevaccine #ThankYouLaura pic.twitter.com/2d3x6nKpuK — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) September 16, 2019

Powerful & hugely emotional watch seeing Laura Brennan speak so openly about her preventable terminal diagnosis. I admire her attitude greatly. I hope her parents & brothers are doing 'alright'. Grief is a new journey for them....xxx #thankyoulaura #rte #rteone @imsineadkennedy — Nuala Carey (@nualacarey25) September 16, 2019

Laura was not only an incredible advocate, she was an amazing friend. Bittersweet feelings tonight, but some consolation to think of how delighted she'd be to see all the parents here tonight resolving to get their children the #HPVvaccine - for everything, #ThankYouLaura — Dr. David Robert Grimes (@drg1985) September 16, 2019

Laura Brennan is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the leading femine heroes of 21st century Ireland.



Her work to encourage the take up the HPV Vaccine will forever save more lives then we shall ever know.



Her parents should be so proud. #ThankYouLaura — Grumpy Liberal (@GrumpyLiberal) September 16, 2019

@laura_jbrennan was a true pioneer. Not just as an advocate for the #HPVvaccine but someone who worked tirelessly to highlight the stigma associated with cervical cancer . Her family continue her to support her amazing legacy. #ProtectOurFuture #ThankYouLaura — Donal Brennan (@donalb5) September 16, 2019

What a extraordinary, selfless, brave, strong, beautiful person Laura Brennan was. To dedicate so much of the limited time she had to raise awareness of the #HPVvaccine and to leave us this powerful documentary. Also, what an amazing family. #ThankYouLaura — Katie Hannon (@KatieGHannon) September 16, 2019

Theres not enough Kleenex in Ireland 😭What a strong , beautiful, outstanding girl .

And FFS vaccinate your children. #thankyoulaura — Vonny (@VonnyR7) September 16, 2019

#RTE gets a lot of stick, especially lately, but this #LauraBrennan doc is public service broadcasting at its best and will save lives. Very hard watch but #thankyoulaura pic.twitter.com/ZZEEVUlemd — Brian Carroll (@concept21) September 16, 2019

#thankyoulaura

My lovely 15 year old is watching this with me. She is not on twitter but wants to say "Thank you Laura". — Bríd Curran (@Wholeswell) September 16, 2019

Online Editors