This year’s Late Late Toy Show moved from a Oz to a winter wonderland and back again.

The annual special opened with Tubridy driving a Dublin Bus down “Yellow Brick Road”, before he and his followers were transported to a land of wonder.

Dorothy, Toto, the Ryan ‘the Scarecrow’ Tubridy and the rest of the ‘Merry old land of Oz’ singers kicked things off with a medley of songs from cinematic classic.

“This is what happens when a pandemic ends,” Tubridy said. “Welcome one and all.”

Lucy from Galway was the first toy tester this year. Lucy said her three brothers are “loud but I still love them”, and her parents are expecting a new baby boy who they plan to name “Leo”.

Lucy seemed right at home on stage and even sang ‘Shake it off’ by Taylor Swift.

Expand Close Host Ryan Tubridy and Billy on this year's Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Host Ryan Tubridy and Billy on this year's Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

Read More

Kildare’s Billy Brady (7) explained to Ryan that his mullet was “business at the front and party at back”, and he even gave his barber Denise a plug.

The Kilcullen boy said his favourite thing to buy in the local Centra is the “pastabake” and even his mum’s “isn’t the same”. Billy plans to follow his aunt’s footsteps and become a “Garda” when he is older, so he “can arrest people”. The honorary Toy Show Garda, drove off in search of “Mac’n’Cheese” in his junior squad car.

Liverpool fan Cealan says he wants to play for the ‘Reds’ and Ireland when he’s older and if not, he’ll settle for being a teacher.

He got a huge surprised when Liverpool keeper Caoimhin kelleher appeared and gave him goalie gloves, a team jersey signed by the whole Liverpool squad, and a trip for him and his family to Anfield.

Video of the Day

Cealan said Caoimhin is the “best goal in my opinion” and he was “buzzing” with the prizes which were “too much”.

10-year-old Saoibh from Co Waterford told of her brace which she has to wear following and operation to keep her back straight.

Saoibh, who “knows all her hospitals”, said she has made friends in care centres across the country, including a nurse called “Cora troublemaker” who she shot with a water gun.

Saoibh wrote a song for everyone in St Gabriel’s Ward, in Temple Street.

She wowed the crowd with a song she wrote herself about all the people who helped her.

“You’ll always be a raining rainbow to me,” she sang.

Her friends Jack and Ellie Mai surprised Saoibh, who said their favourite time in hospital was eating “McDonalds and chocolate doughnuts”.

Expand Close Host Ryan Tubridy on this year's Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Host Ryan Tubridy on this year's Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

The three friends were surprised with a trip Disneyland Paris for five nights

“Did you know about this,” Saoibh asked Ellie Mai. “Jack did you,” she added.

Halfway through, the show moved outside the studio building, where Montrose had been transformed into an idyllic winter wonderland which was sprinkled with well-appointed Christmas trees.

Tubridy emerged from one of the trees and, in between throwing snowballs at the talent, he joined the Spotlight stage school performers in a rousing rendition of the Christmas classic, ‘Let it Snow’.

There was over €2.8 million raised at 11.40pm