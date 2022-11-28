Late Late Toy Show most watched show on Irish TV with 1.6 million viewers tuning in

Ryan Tubridy dressed up as the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz

The Late Late Toy Show remains the most-watched programme on Irish television, after scoring number one programme of the year for the national broadcaster.

More than 1.6 million viewers tuned in across the weekend to watch host Ryan Tubridy's portrayal of The Wizard of Oz’s Scarecrow, as well as Saoibh Lonergan, Lucy Hoban, Caillín Joe McDonald, Cuckoo's Nest, Emmie O'Neill and Billy Brady and more make their Toy Show debut.

The Late Late Toy Show had 303,000 streams on RTÉ Player across the weekend, with viewers watching from over 139 countries including Bolivia, Jamaica, Qatar and Ukraine.

The global Irish joined in the fun with 22pc of live streams coming from outside Ireland.

RTÉ Player has now recorded its highest ever weekly number of streams at a total of 5.3 million.

Yet again audiences responded with huge generosity to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal this year, with €3.8m donated to help children's charities across Ireland in the year ahead.

This brings the total amount of much-needed funds to a staggering €17m since its inception in 2020.

Ryan Tubridy, said: “Friday night was a joy to be part of and that is exactly what I was, I was part of a big Toy Show family gathering. That is to say, people working behind the scenes and the children who participated.

“The reaction has been very gratifying and very heartening. I just got the sense that people wanted a night off from reality, they wanted a night to smile, laugh and cry together.

“People of all ages got something from this bizarre, beautiful show so I really want to say thank you to everyone for putting it together, for being part of it and for watching it. Happy Christmas to one and all.”

As well as The Late Late Toy Show, the World Cup has also hit a record breaking five million streams on RTÉ Player.

As a result of the huge viewership numbers for the Toy Show and the World Cup on RTÉ Player, last week saw the platform recording its highest ever weekly number of streams - 5.3 million, with 2.5 million hours of content viewed. The previous record was 2.34 million weekly streams, recorded in 2020.

Spain’s draw with Germany on Sunday evening was the most-watched World Cup match of last week, with an average of 521,000 viewers and a share of 38pc of those watching TV at the time.

An average of 495,000 viewers tuned in to watch the 0-0 draw between USA and England on Friday, with a 40pc share of those watching TV at the time and 134,000 streams on the RTÉ Player.

Aoife Byrne, RTÉ Head of RTÉ Player, said: “It has been an extraordinary week for RTÉ Player with over double the streaming volumes of our previous weekly record.

“In 2023, we’ll be looking to build on these successes to make RTÉ Player a must-visit streaming destination in its own right for Irish audiences. We will be expanding our distribution, continuously improving the user experience, adding new features and functionality and growing our catalogue of quality Irish and international boxsets.”

The most-watched game to date on RTÉ Player was Argentina v Saudi Arabia last Tuesday 22nd November, with 255,000 live streams.

The 28 games so far in the World Cup have generated 3.1m live streams on the RTÉ Player, an average of 112,000 live streams per game.



