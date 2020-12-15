Late Late Show ‘busking special’- Bono, Imelda May and Shane MacGowan join line-up

Glen Hansard, Bono and Imelda May take part in the annual Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street, Dublin (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Tradition is key during the festive season for most, and one that many Dubliners love is watching well-known musicians busk on Grafton Street every Christmas Eve in aid of the Simon Community.

This year, due to the pandemic, the impromptu concert won’t be possible- however the tradition will live on this Friday on The Late Late Show.

Glen Hansard started the tradition 10 years ago with U2’s Bono and The Edge being regular performers at the outdoor busking gigs.

For the final The Late Late Show of 2020, the lads will busk on the night alongside a cast of Ireland’s top musical talent, including Imelda May, Hozier, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Shane MacGowan, Danny O'Reilly, Roisin O, Declan O'Rourke, Lisa O'Neill, Kodaline's Steve Garrigan and many more.

Along with an evening of special performances, musicians will share their fond memories of busking for the Simon Community with host Ryan Tubridy and the viewers.

The night will be in aid of the charity and will also highlight the important work it does, especially around Christmas time.

Grafton Street busking veteran Imelda May will join from London to perform On Raglan Road while John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Lisa O'Neill, Glen Hansard and Shane MacGowan will be joining Tubridy in The Late Late Show studio.

Bono and The Edge will be performing an acoustic version of U2’s Walk On, while Tubridy will also be chatting to Philip Powell - who was staying in a hostel when he struck up a friendship with Glen Hansard and became a staple performer of the Grafton Street busk.

Mr Powell will speak of his experiences of being homeless on and off for two decades.

Speaking about the special show, Tubridy said: “This will certainly be a night to remember with the best of Irish talent in one room coming together for some incredible performances.

"In return, our friends here are asking viewers to dig deep to donate to the Simon Community and to help our brothers and our sisters who are currently homeless to get off the streets, to be safe, to be warm, to be treated with dignity and decency and ultimately to get the type of secure housing that everyone deserves."

