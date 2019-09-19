Kidnappings, cults, incest: Fair City's 10 most shocking and thought-provoking moments

Katy’s disappearance wasn’t the most shocking thing about this plot line. Even when it transpired that family friend Ciaran Holloway (Johnny Ward) was her captor, viewers weren’t rocked to their very core. Nay, it was the sheer relentlessness of the story. The CD shard in the leg, the failed attempt to flee in the park, the blonde wig?! IT. WAS. NEVER. ENDING.

It got to the point that we didn’t care if Katy ever escaped Ciaran’s clutches; in the real world her bones would’ve turned to dust given the lack of natural sunlight and over a year’s supply of microwavable meals.

As it happens, Ciaran wound up in the drink in Dun Laoghaire harbour, presumed dead. But in true soap style, you’re never killed off until we see a body. Now, as revealed in the Herald last week, Ciaran’s coming back and set to wreak more havoc in Carrigstown.

9. EOGHAN & LIAM’S NEAR KISS

While gay characters have been the norm across all soaps for decades, Ireland in 1996 was a different matter. It had been three years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in this country. In terms of the national broadcaster showing two characters – Eoghan and Liam – on the brink of kissing at dinner time was both too much for some and not nearly enough for others.

8. KERRI-ANN KILLING KAREN...

Wayne tries to help Karen but fears she is dead. Fair City, RTE One

There have been murders most horrid happening almost every second year (see pages 20-21 for our History of Violence) in the mean streets of Carrigstown, so Karen O’Neill being butchered wasn’t exactly surprising, especially as she’d managed to wind up quite a few characters in the hours prior to bleeding to death in a park. It was the fact we weren’t to believe Kerri-Ann – the daintiest soul ever to totter across Ballentine Road – was capable of skewering someone with a screwdriver that had most viewers exclaiming “HAH?!?”

7. CARRIGSTOWN’S FIRST TRANS CHARACTER

Fair City Jack Murphy

In 2017, Fair City included their first trans character, Ryan Donnelly (Jack Murphy), as part of the cast. Ryan was a blast from Jackie Ferguson’s past, leading to all manner of introspection for the then-hotel manager. In short, she was friends with Ryan’s mother before his transition and their collective frivolous antics had not been a source of comfort for him.

6. YVONNE’S DATE RAPE

Yvonne is unnerved to see Martin again Martin - Neill Fleming Yvonne - Ciara O'Callaghan Dan - Steve Gunn

This wasn’t the first time Fair City had dealt with such a traumatic topic (the first rape story appeared in 1998 and featured Lorraine Molloy being violated at the hands of Dr Shanahan), however, in this instance it involved a very prevalent past time – Internet Dating.

Yvonne Doyle has seen her fair share of dalliances, most notably while pregnant with Paul Brennan’s fourth child (she explored her bisexual side alongside her good friend Connie. They then went on to showcase their bond by having a commitment ceremony, but – given the laws of Soapland – this meant Yvonne was destined to go into labour during the nuptials. But I digress).

Yvonne’s joie de vivre contributed to viewers anguish that fateful night back in 2013, when her date forced himself on her. What followed was the stark depiction of what some rape victims are subjected to during the court process, not to mention the gender bias that still goes on today when it comes to victim-blaming.

5. KAY & MALACHY’S UNION

Kay McCoy carried the motherload of emotional storylines in the late ’90s and early noughties. First, her unorthadox relationship with Malachy Costello saw him departing the priesthood. They married in 1999 and found out Kay was pregnant in 2001. Unfortunately, the couple discovered their unborn had a rare condition meaning the baby would be severely disabled and invariably not survive long after birth. Malachy wanted to keep the baby, Kay chose a termination and needless to say, the storyline divided public opinion.

4. DAMIEN’S BRUSH WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Kerri-Ann, Aoife and even Carol at her most fierce weren’t the most violent femmes on the show. Who could forget Suzanne Doyle’s relentless persecution of husband Damien during 2010. First came the emotional abuse, followed by the physical abuse, most notably being burnt with an iron, bludgeoned with a hairbrush and battered with a shovel. Why would a fully grown man put up with that?!

It’s worth noting that Damien grew up with abuse thanks to his dad, Marty. As with most abuse cases, the physical assault can almost seem incidental after the perma-threat of violence, complete with the constant demeaning, and general shredding of anything resembling self.

It was this portrayal on-screen that made way for a discussion about domestic abuse in all its forms, and it led to the departure of original Doyle family cast member Suzanne (Sarah Flood) after 22 years.

3. TOMMY DILLON’S DECLINE

Tommy Dillon paints chilling message on kitchen wall for his ex wife - 'RIP DR DILLON'

Mental health has been at the forefront for many a storyline, particularly over the last five years. We’ve had Eoghan O’Brien’s near suicide, Miriam O’Reilly’s demise after all that business involving Phoenix Way, and Jackie Ferguson’s history of post natal depression – but it was Geoff Minogue’s portrayal of a man obsessed with his ex-wife in 2014 that really stole the show.

Tommy’s decline didn’t go from nought to 11, however. The tension built incrementally, with Tommy becoming Judith’s secret stalker – after he found out she was sleeping with his brother, Luke, who then died saving Tommy from a fire.

Next thing we knew, Tommy had a complex network of cameras on the go and screens set up in girlfriend Jane’s attic.

We then saw him lurk at Judith’s bedside while she was sleeping, as well as spray painting sinister sentiments around her home. Tommy’s menacing ended with Dr. Judith’s new love interest, Bob Charles, getting shot by Tommy after being held captive in his flat.

Tommy was sectioned, rehabilitated, before unleashing his inner zen. He returned to Carrigstown a year later and has been a reformed character since – having highlighting how vital it is to mind your mental health after traumatic life events.

2. THAT SIEGE

The group is stunned to realise Oakley is back

What in the name of Jaysis was all that about? It started innocently enough, with Miriam O’Reilly (Sorcha Fox) suggesting the odd bit of Mindfulness, or “a birrah Reiki”. Before long, it descended into all out carnage in Chez O’Brien.

This wasn’t the first time Fair City depicted a cult (Noeleen and son Stephen McCoy were brainwashed by The Church of the Children of Eternal Light back in the day), however, it was the first time alternative therapy was shown in such a way.

Miriam started her stint on Fair City as the manager of the new Arcade. Swiftly, she became a mediator for any family issues taking place – mostly involving the O’Brien clan. Things took a murky twist with the arrival of Hannah (Amy O’Dwyer) who seemed to both scorn and worship Miriam, while constantly making reference to “head office”. Soon we saw Hannah being emotionally manipulated by Miriam to recruit the perennially-troubled Emmet O’Brien (Daithi Mac Suibhne) to her “grewp” therapy sessions. Miriam was part of a spiritual franchise by the name of Phoenix Way, and they wanted to take over Carrigstown, one character at a time...

This convoluted storyline culminated in a Jonestown Massacre type mass poisoning in The O’Brien house, and climaxed with SAS-trained Robbie Quinn shimmying through the attic to gain access to the master of chaos, Dr Oakley (Marcus Lamb). Keen boater, Oakley, who was holding “grewp” members hostage (including Damien and Baby Saoirse) with a red flare gun as he believed that Miriam had murdered their baby (who died of SIDS), Fiona.

Obviously, viewers had an opinion or 12 regarding said siege, which went on for the best part of a week in January of 2018, resulting in two deaths and the imprisonment of Emmet O’Brien.

Who knew the O’Briens could handle more pain, what with their persecution at the hands of Cathal Spillane, Eoghan’s inadvertent manslaughter of stepson Michael, Katy being kidnapped, plus the collapse of Eoghan and Debbie’s marriage?!

1. MOST PLOTS INVOLVING HEATHER

FORBIDDDEN LOVE: Heather and Floyd talk it all over after giving in to temptation on Fair City

Kissing cousins may be the rigour in Emmerdale (the Dingles do like to keep it in the family), but Fair City properly went there in 2008 when Heather (always superbly portrayed by Una Kavanagh) stumbled across her half-sibling, Floyd.

They fell in love, found out they were related, and then succumbed to each other when Floyd announced he had weeks to live on account of his terminal cancer. Indeed, Brendan has put up with a lot.

In addition to the incestuous affair (not to mention a fumble with her brother-in-law Max), Heather’s husband Brendan also turned a blind eye to another affair in the form of Dr Shane – whom Heather then started siphoning medication from to give to Ellie.

Fair City's Heather drugs her daughter Eleanor

Heather, being a character of many, MANY facets, developed Munchausen by Proxy and started ritualistically drugging her daughter in 2015. Things really started getting out of hand when Ellie then drugged her mother. Things soon got back on track (relatively speaking) when Heather fell from a balcony of a “shopping centre” while trying to flee with her daughter, which left her with a brain injury rendering her a much nicer person.

Well, a much nicer person who takes to dropping her towel in front of the object of her affection...

Herald