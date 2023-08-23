Kerry’s Rose smelled sweetest – never mind the funky feet

Dáithí Ó Sé seemed more relaxed with Kathryn Thomas by his side and was better than ever as host of the Rose of Tralee

You get a Kia plug-in hybrid if you become the International Rose of Tralee. And free hair and make-up for a year. And a perpetual trophy. And you have bloody earned it.

Undergoing the selection process in your native county or country. Then going on a national tour once you get here. Wexford seemed to feature heavily in all the Roses’ reminiscences of that journey.

And that’s before the two nights of the competition itself: the tanning, the straightening, the blow-drying, the singing, the dancing, the injuries (the Offaly Rose revealed she had her toe broken by the Longford and Kerry Roses’ stilettos), the interviews, the tears.

Aisling O’Connor's heartfelt account of losing both parents brings Kathryn Thomas to tears

So nobody begrudges the New York Rose, Róisín Wiley, her international title. She is a very pretty young woman, and the vice-president of sales for a marketing company. This combination might just make her the ideal Rose, even though she is neither a nurse nor a teacher, and has had no bereavements to speak of.

But all the Roses are hard workers, they’re triers, they are aspiring to do well. Every Rose is a Climbing Rose.

Last year’s winner, Rachel Duffy, was gentler, softer — more of a Standard Rose. This year the judges took a hard right towards Wiley’s polished American chic.

My favourite was the Kerry Rose, Kelsey Lang McCarthy, a dark beauty who could actually sing. She was studying podiatric medicine, which treats the lower leg and feet: “Sometimes the smell can be a little bit hard,” she said, but Kathryn Thomas was moving the interview swiftly on. Kelsey had never wanted to do podiatric medicine in the first place, she said, it was only a back door into a job with the ambulance service. You can get into anything, she said; there’s always a back door in.

Rose of Tralee winner New York Rose Róisín Wiley (centre) with hosts Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Her beautiful mother, Linda (it must be my age, but I thought many of the Rose mothers were beautiful women) mouthed the lyrics as she sang and gave her a one-woman standing ovation. What is not to love about this girl?

Back on stage, we saw that the asymmetrical dress is in. Pale blue is in. Nurses and teachers are in. Tattoos are in.

Periodically, there were sound problems: too low at the start and also coming out of commercial breaks. And I never want to see the Eircom gigabit advertisement again.

The presence of Dáithí Ó Sé’s new co-host, Kathryn Thomas, seemed to relax him and he has never been better. He appeared to be as at home here as he is on the Today Show, which is to say very relaxed indeed. He is charming, and his presentation was the best in living memory. To present the Rose of Tralee is really hard, and he could not be faulted. And believe me, I tried.

Thomas was a robust, no-nonsense presence. Her down-to-earth attitude was completely belied by her wardrobe: at one point she wore a sort of pink Holy Communion dress that looked as if it had been designed by, and for, Grayson Perry. She said it was her Barbie look.

Texas Rose Eden Kasprak with Dáithí Ó Sé. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Of course, Barbie would love the Rose of Tralee: all that hard work to look like a fairy princess. All those parents mouthing the lyrics and also crying. Róisín Wiley sang The Cottage With the Horseshoe O’er the Door. When she won, her parents kissed each other. The Rose is not a lovely girls competition — it is a lovely daughters competition.

The only sexy thing on the night was Texas Rose Eden Kasprak’s dance, the Boot Scootin' Boogie, which was really something. She was as tall as Dáithí.

It is no surprise that the authorities love the Rose of Tralee. In the audience on the second night sat Minister for Education Norma Foley, a former teacher and the Mama Rose. When the competition finally ended — much earlier than last year, another improvement — the first advertisement was encouraging us to pay the TV licence fee. Haven’t seen that one for a while.