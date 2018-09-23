Former boxing promoter Frank Maloney, who had a sex change to become Kellie Maloney — has told how she feared she was going to be exposed after attending a cross-dressing party in Dublin.

Former boxing promoter Frank Maloney, who had a sex change to become Kellie Maloney — has told how she feared she was going to be exposed after attending a cross-dressing party in Dublin.

Kellie Maloney: How I feared I was going to be exposed after attending a cross-dressing party in Dublin

Maloney, who revealed she was transitioning to a woman in 2014, tells Lucy Kennedy in tomorrow’s Living With Lucy show on Virgin Media One of the agony she went through before she transitioned to a woman.

The former boxing promoter, who guided Lennox Lewis to the world heavyweight title, said goodbye to a life of luxury for a quieter life as a woman in a seaside village in Kent when she came out to her family and friends.

Kellie tells Lucy: “I had a fantastic life as Frank. I was earning plenty of money, I had a chauffeur to drive me around always, I lived in a very big, nice house with my family,” said Kellie.

“My career grew and grew and I realised I could never, ever expose myself but I was living with such turmoil.

“One time I remember flying to Dublin because there was a shop where you could go and spend a day and get dressed [as a woman] and just sit there and read magazines.

Kellie Maloney with ‘Louis’ enjoying the matchmaking festival in Lisdoonvarna yesterday

“There were other girls like you, or some were just cross dressers, and you could just sit all day. I got into the taxi in Dublin Airport and he said, ‘You’re Frank Maloney the boxing promoter aren’t you?’”

Kellie panicked and got the taxi driver to drive 300 yards past the shop; she made sure he had left before she went in.

“I sat in the room and panicked because the taxi driver was in my head and instead of staying there all day — and it cost €250 — I just stayed 40 minutes to an hour, ripped the clothes off, had a shower and wiped the make-up off.

“I went and stood outside and was breathing heavily thinking, ‘what have I done? I have lied to everyone about where I’ve gone for the day’.

“I got back in a taxi and started crying and just got on the plane and came home.

“I told everyone I was in Dublin for a boxing meeting. These are the things I was putting myself through.”

Kellie revealed how she told her wife of 15 years, Tracey, and the mother of two of her children, that she wanted to be a woman.

“She burst into tears and said ‘we can work this out’ but I knew I could not and eventually I moved out of the house and had counselling for two months.”

She said her daughters - Emma, from a previous marriage, and Sophie and Libby, who she had with Tracey - fully supported her. And she and Tracey remained on great terms.

“The majority of my friends stuck with me but a couple couldn’t accept it.”

Kellie told her mother after her father had died. She didn’t want to tell her father because she had not wanted to lose his respect, she said.

Her mother's response was: “Young lady, you have too much makeup on, go and take some of it off.”

She tells Lucy how she has had her face rebuilt: the Adam’s apple was removed, lips lifted, nose rebuilt, and eyes and face lifted.

But she ended up in intensive care for four-and-a-half days due to complications.

“Then I did the boobs and down below altogether,” she said. “It was not a pleasant journey but I was lucky because of the support I had from my girls, my partner and my mum.”

Kellie’s mum Maureen tells Lucy: “My only regret with Kellie is she didn’t have enough faith in me to tell me long ago — because I would still have loved her. She will always be loved. You bring children into the world and you love them.”

Lucy said after her weekend with Kellie: “I loved her as a person and as a housemate. The second she opened the door I felt at ease.

“She’s lovely, warm, relaxed, very gentle, kind and very vulnerable.”

‘Living with Lucy’ is on Virgin Media One tomorrow at 9pm

Online Editors