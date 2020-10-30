Keeping up with the Beckhams: David and Victoria land €18 million Netflix deal for unseen family footage

David and Victoria Beckham have scored a whopping €18 million deal with Netflix which will broadcast unseen footage of the celebrity family's life.

The former footballer (45) and his fashion designer wife Victoria (46) will feature along with their family in intimate camcorder footage they have previously filmed at birthdays, Christmas and other celebrations.

The documentary-style series will mainly follow the rise of David’s fame and will show a different side to the star through personal photos and recollections from friends, family and former teammates.

Victoria’s time in pop sensation the Spice Girls will also feature in the series with the couple's love story being a prominent storyline.

A source told The Sun that the series will show a completely different side to David - one that the public has never glimpsed before, and will follow him around the globe as he works on various business ventures.

The series will feature interviews and commentary from the entire family including children Brooklyn (21), Romeo (18), Cruz (15) and Harper (9).

Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville are also expected to contribute with celebrities James Corden and Dave Gardner also tipped to appear.

However, the series is not expected to air until early 2022 as along with the archived footage David will also be followed in the present day, showing his involvement with US team Inter Miami.

The series is also being co-produced by the former footballer's media company Studio 99 which is on the hunt for a top director.

