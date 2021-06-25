Kaz Kamwi: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-six year old fashion blogger from Essex.
Kaz creates social media content for brands. She learned how to edit videos in lockdown, and learned some TikTok dances. She describes herself as fun, dramatic and spontaneous
I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?
I create content on social media for brands and my followers. TikTok is great – so new and fresh.
I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!
Looks wise, really well groomed. Someone who is driven, enjoys what they’re doing, has a passion. Someone who is not overly charming, but has enough confidence.
I prefer to meet people in person. Instagram DMs… nothing’s ever come out of that.
A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant. I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.
Listening to music. I love my family, obviously I’ll miss them, but I really, really like music.
The experience. I am quite a daring person. I like to meet new people. And meeting someone I could have a romantic connection with, that would be so nice.
I’m really, really, really competitive. A game of Connect Four, I don’t lose, ever. I’m not a sore loser though. I’m good at chess as well.
If I’ve slid into any it would be me saying to Kylie Jenner something like ‘I love you’. None have ever slid into mine.
Michael B. Jordan – beautiful!
Sounds so basic, but dinner. If I could have dinner over a sunset or sunrise – I really like them – a lovely view! That’s a dream date.
How I have a real passion for shopping. I learnt how to edit videos. I didn’t get into the banana bread thing. I learned that I enjoy walking... did a lot of that. I learnt TikTok dances.
Probably have lived in London a few years for the experience. Moved back out, got a house with a partner. Having a conversation about children...