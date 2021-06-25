Kaz Kamwi: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-six year old fashion blogger from Essex.

Kaz creates social media content for brands. She learned how to edit videos in lockdown, and learned some TikTok dances. She describes herself as fun, dramatic and spontaneous

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?

Tell us about being a fashion blogger

I create content on social media for brands and my followers. TikTok is great – so new and fresh.

How would your friends and family describe you?

I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!

What are you looking for in a partner?

Looks wise, really well groomed. Someone who is driven, enjoys what they’re doing, has a passion. Someone who is not overly charming, but has enough confidence.

How do you meet dates?

I prefer to meet people in person. Instagram DMs… nothing’s ever come out of that.

What’s the worst date you’ve had?

A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant. I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.

What will you miss most while you’re in the Villa?

Listening to music. I love my family, obviously I’ll miss them, but I really, really like music.

What are you most looking forward to?

The experience. I am quite a daring person. I like to meet new people. And meeting someone I could have a romantic connection with, that would be so nice.

Are you competitive?

I’m really, really, really competitive. A game of Connect Four, I don’t lose, ever. I’m not a sore loser though. I’m good at chess as well.

Have you ever slid into a celebrity’s DMs?

If I’ve slid into any it would be me saying to Kylie Jenner something like ‘I love you’. None have ever slid into mine.

Who is your celeb crush?

Michael B. Jordan – beautiful!

What’s your ideal date?

Sounds so basic, but dinner. If I could have dinner over a sunset or sunrise – I really like them – a lovely view! That’s a dream date.

Did you learn a new skill in lockdown?

How I have a real passion for shopping. I learnt how to edit videos. I didn’t get into the banana bread thing. I learned that I enjoy walking... did a lot of that. I learnt TikTok dances.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Probably have lived in London a few years for the experience. Moved back out, got a house with a partner. Having a conversation about children...