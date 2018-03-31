Katie Holmes has paid tribute to two of her Dawson's Creek co-stars after they were not featured in a cast reunion photoshoot.

Katie Holmes responds to Dawson's Creek co-star's claims reunion photoshoot 'was done behind our backs'

The actress, who shot to fame as Joey Potter in the hit series, said Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp were "a huge and important" part of the teen drama.

The duo, who played Dawson's parents Gail and Mitch Leery, were missing from a recent reunion in magazine Entertainment Weekly. Holmes shared a photo of the duo on Instagram and wrote: "Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness.

Dawson’s Creek Reunion!

We brought the #DawsonsCreek cast back together in celebration of its 20th anniversary to reminisce about their time on the iconic TV show. Get all the details: https://t.co/ja2vNmH03F #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/L9bf1n0u1n — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2018

"#creekweek@thereal_marymargarethumes@johnwesleyshippjr thank you for taking such good care of us. I love you both. #dawsonscreekfamily." Humes had previously posted side-by-side photos of her and Shipp recreating a photo from the series in which he is giving her a piggyback and spoken of her "hurt" at being left out of the pictures.

She wrote on Instagram: "It was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA...we both did a short telephone interview after the fact but were never told about the reunion. "For months I have been posting #behindthescenes photos to share my experiences of six years on this show...we were a #family & I know how much the photos mean to you from all the love you send me in comments...Yes, I do read them.

"Having said that... I will continue to post because yes, I have so much more to share. For the portion of our family that did appear in these photos...congratulations...you look great and I love you...I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces. Such a shame." Shipp had also posted a photo from the reunion in which a fan had photoshopped in both him and Humes.

The reunion included Holmes, Joshua Jackson (Pacey), James Van Der Beek (Dawson), Michelle Williams (Jen), Mary Beth Peil (Grams), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie) and Busy Philipps (Audrey).

