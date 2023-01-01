| 6.7°C Dublin

Kathryn Thomas on ‘hurtful’ Operation Transformation criticism and how the show has evolved over the years

As the controversial lifestyle show Operation Transformation kicks off its 16th season, long-time host Kathryn Thomas addresses its critics. The series has evolved, she counters, and many detractors have not watched in years

&quot;I&rsquo;m energised by people, you know? I&rsquo;m energised by being on the move. Being with people, chatting.&quot; Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali, Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan Expand
&quot;I was one of those really annoying children — when mom and dad had dinner parties, I&rsquo;d be wheeled out.&quot; Kathryn Thomas wears: Waistcoat, €27.99, H&amp;M. Trousers, €165, Marella; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan Expand
&quot;And I&rsquo;m somebody who genuinely believes, for women, particularly for girls, self-confidence is one of the most important parts of life. I hate to see anybody who&rsquo;s not feeling confident, not celebrating themselves, not loving themselves.&quot; Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan Expand
&quot;I often say that I am so grateful that I have the career that I have now, at 43. I often wonder, would I have had the same career if I was exposed to the ramifications of social media, and how people in their 20s are now having to navigate it?&quot; Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan Expand
&quot;Covid-19 and lockdown was a huge learning curve, she smiles. &ldquo;I didn&rsquo;t do badly on my own. I didn&rsquo;t do badly without people. It made me slow down a little bit; it made me stop, reflect a little bit more.&rdquo; Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

When Kathryn Thomas was first offered the role of presenting Operation Transformation, she nearly turned it down. The show was originally hosted by Gerry Ryan, she explains as we chat over scones and coffee in the Hilton hotel in Kilmainham, near where Kathryn lives with her husband, Padraig McLoughlin, and their two daughters, Ellie and Grace. It started as a project on Ryan’s radio show before graduating to a TV programme in 2008, and it is now in its sixteenth season.

I took over the year that Gerry died,” Kathryn, who is now entering into her 12th season as host, recalls. When she was approached after the TV and radio star’s sudden death in 2010, however, she wasn’t sure if continuing was the right thing to do.

