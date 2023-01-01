Kathryn Thomas on ‘hurtful’ Operation Transformation criticism and how the show has evolved over the years

When Kathryn Thomas was first offered the role of presenting Operation Transformation, she nearly turned it down. The show was originally hosted by Gerry Ryan, she explains as we chat over scones and coffee in the Hilton hotel in Kilmainham, near where Kathryn lives with her husband, Padraig McLoughlin, and their two daughters, Ellie and Grace. It started as a project on Ryan’s radio show before graduating to a TV programme in 2008, and it is now in its sixteenth season.

“I took over the year that Gerry died,” Kathryn, who is now entering into her 12th season as host, recalls. When she was approached after the TV and radio star’s sudden death in 2010, however, she wasn’t sure if continuing was the right thing to do.

“There were a couple of months where RTÉ was not sure what was going to happen with Operation Transformation. Then, I got a phone call. I was working on [travel show] No Frontiers at the time. I had always been a fan of the show; always been a fan of Gerry. I still think he was one of the best broadcasters ever, and I was terrified of stepping into his shoes. I initially said, ‘No, I can’t; that’s Gerry’s show, there’s no way’.”

She decided she needed to run the idea by Gerry’s family, and called his brother. “I said to Mick, ‘Are you OK with this, and will you check with Morah and the kids?’ I just wasn’t sure whether the right thing to do was to keep going with the show, or come up with another format. Mick said, ‘Jesus, go for it, and you’ve got our full support’.”

Kathryn then explained to the producers that if she was to do the show, she wanted to be 100pc in it, by which she means she wanted to play an immersed, supportive role for those taking part.

“I said, ‘I want to be out with the leaders. I want to be training with them, running with them. I will hold babies, I will go to their houses. I want the dinner at the end of their eight weeks to be in my house’. I just felt that, as a woman, I could approach it my way. And be that support mechanism, if you like. Which, to this day, is the way I approach my role.”

She speaks passionately about the show, which last year she undertook with a new baby in her arms — her second daughter, Grace, was born in October 2021. Ellie, her eldest, is in junior infants.

“I was back to work around the first of December. I had Grace on the road with me. I was interviewing the leaders, I was feeding her myself. I’d have her on the boob, put her in the Cocoonababy,” — she laughs and mimes tucking something away on the floor beside her — “chatting away to the leaders.”

It’s obvious that the show is a personal endeavour for Kathryn, the value of which she believes in passionately. Given this, I ask if she finds the criticism coming at Operation Transformation hurtful.

“Yeah. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. Because when you put so much of yourself… and I believe in the show. I believe in the positivity of the show. I believe in the health benefits of the show, and I have seen over the years the impact that it has had on hundreds of people, families, communities. I’ve seen it first-hand. So to have the negative criticism, it is hurtful.”

She adds that the programme has evolved in its focus. “There’s no way the show that went out that first year I presented would stand up in today’s world, because it was very weight-centric. If we made that show now, it wouldn’t be on air. We wouldn’t be going into our 16th season if we didn’t evolve and change and adapt, and listen to all of the feedback from our viewers. The whole world of health and weight and well-being has changed. And it’s constantly evolving.”

Last year, Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, flagged concerns it had over the programme, saying in a lengthy statement that they had received “a great deal of correspondence and concerns, which we share, regarding the programme Operation Transformation... Many of our service users have highlighted that the show has been and continues to be triggering for them, causes them distress and impacts negatively on their mental health. This is, in particular, for those who have or live with a person with an eating disorder, or those experiencing disordered eating.”

The statement went on to say that “although the show has a positive objective intending to bring focus to health and well-being, the considerable emphasis on dieting, body weight and shape and the way these are measured, collectively counted and presented, create a community-sanctioned dieting culture that research shows does little to achieve long-lasting weight loss or health promotion.” The statement, which was made on January 5 2022 — the first episode of that season’s Operation Transformation aired that night — went on to say that Bodywhys had contacted the producers of Operation Transformation to request consideration of some changes.

RTÉ responded with a statement, saying Operation Transformation had “evolved considerably over the years and now encompasses a more holistic approach to adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well as losing weight”.​

Also, following a Liveline discussion in advance of the 2022 season airing, the OT producers addressed the issue of the leaders’ weigh-in outfits: “For Operation Transformation 2022, all the leaders will wear leisure/gym clothing which consists of T-shirts, shorts/leggings and running shoes.” Previously, the weigh-in outfits consisted of tight-fitting Lycra crop tops, leggings and bicycle shorts.

"I was one of those really annoying children — when mom and dad had dinner parties, I'd be wheeled out." Kathryn Thomas wears: Waistcoat, €27.99, H&M. Trousers, €165, Marella; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

Whatsapp "I was one of those really annoying children — when mom and dad had dinner parties, I’d be wheeled out." Kathryn Thomas wears: Waistcoat, €27.99, H&M. Trousers, €165, Marella; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

On the show’s current Facebook page, the Operation Transformation logo has been updated, and no longer features a weighing scales.

I ask what Kathryn thinks about the current conversation around weight and fitness. “Look, I think in terms of where we are at the moment, I think it’s a tricky space. All I know is that what we do on the show is go above and beyond. Every year, we check in after the series is finished. What did we do? How can we do it better? Are we keeping abreast with the scientific advances that are happening?”

There are four experts on the show — “a multi-disciplinary panel of general practice, nutrition, psychological well-being and fitness,” she points out. “And I think people sometimes forget that they are professionals in their field.” What is it like to be at the centre of a social-media storm? “I often say that I am so grateful that I have the career that I have now, at 43. I often wonder, would I have had the same career if I was exposed to the ramifications of social media, and how people in their 20s are now having to navigate it?

“I think it can be a very dangerous place, and I think when you’re trying to figure out who you are, to be exposed to that, whether it’s toxic positivity, or utter negativity, or whatever it is — unrealistic bullshit in a lot of cases — to try and navigate your way through that, I don’t envy anyone trying to do that.”

She avoids it as much as possible. “I’d have friends of mine going, ‘Jaysus, do you see what somebody said?’ And, I go, ‘I haven’t a clue’.”

​“I love my Instagram,” she adds. “I love it for pictures of babies, and puppies and I love catching up with who’s doing what. Do I wade into anything else? No, because I genuinely believe I have enough, I suppose, confidence, strength of character, and I know that what matters to me is what my family thinks, what my friends think, and standing up and working on projects that I believe in. And I genuinely believe in the positivity of Operation Transformation.”

She’s very conscious that people are absolutely entitled to their opinion, she adds. “I don’t think that anybody should be silenced. And we all have differences of opinions. I always stand over the work that we do on the show. And I think it’s important to point out that the people who come on Operation Transformation, in a large majority of the cases, are people who are trying to avoid weight-related illnesses; Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke.

“And weight loss is an important part of living a longer, happier, healthier life,” she adds. “But it is only a small part. I think if people look at the show that we make now, and especially — and this is what sort of pisses me off as well — that we know that the majority of the criticism coming to the show is by people who haven’t watched the show for the last four or five years.

“We’ve followed up on that, and it’s like, ‘no I haven’t seen the show, but blah, blah, blah’. So they’re actually making opinions and judgments on a show that is no longer on television. And we’ve adapted and evolved because we know that that’s what we needed to be doing.”

She adds that as a mother of two children, she couldn’t work on something she didn’t 100pc believe in. There’s also the duty of care the team undertakes — something she feels isn’t always given credence by critics.

“We go through a full physical and psychological assessment, because when you’re a leader on Operation Transformation, it is a big commitment. You open yourself up, so we’ve got to make sure it’s the right people, and that they know exactly what the plan is, and how much personal commitment it is — in terms of working with us for eight weeks.”

They stay in contact with former leaders, she continues. “You know, the criticism comes at us again: why don’t you check in with leaders from previous years? But we do. All of the leaders can’t understand the negativity towards the show.

“The biggest thing you’ll hear from them, always, is what they learnt, the education around it, and where their confidence levels are at,” she says, describing the education around food that the show provides.

“And I’m somebody who genuinely believes, for women, particularly for girls, self-confidence is one of the most important parts of life. I hate to see anybody who’s not feeling confident, not celebrating themselves, not loving themselves. And understanding that living a longer, healthier, happier life, you don’t have to be scared of changes. And, also, that it’s not a one-size fits all.” The message they want to give is that movement is medicine, she explains. “In the last three to four years, the focus on mental health [in the show] is crucial. And it is as much of a factor as the physical plan. I think we’ve got 14 health indicators on the health and well-being programme that we check. Again, people don’t realise that this has always been the case. Now, we’re broadcasting it.”

Fitness has almost always been a part of Kathryn’s own life — recreationally as a teenager and now, professionally. As well as hosting Operation Transformation, she runs the bootcamp Pure Results.

“I was sporty in school. I wasn’t very good but I loved being a team player — playing football, hockey, basketball. I loved how it made me feel. I fell completely off the wagon when I left school, because I got a job on No Frontiers.”

Her first presenting job was a sports programme called Rapid which she presented with Jason Sherlock; she left her arts degree in UCD to take up the role.

“I started in UCD, because I failed to get communications in DCU. Arts in UCD, for me, involved just being in the bar every day of the week,” she smiles.

Kathryn, who grew up in Carlow, the second of four children, had originally wanted to be an actress, attending The Gaiety School of Acting and Dublin Youth Theatre, but her father had insisted she get a degree first. “I was one of those really annoying children — when mom and dad had dinner parties, I’d be wheeled out.” She would perform, she adds, while her older brother and younger sister were watching TV.

"And I'm somebody who genuinely believes, for women, particularly for girls, self-confidence is one of the most important parts of life. I hate to see anybody who's not feeling confident, not celebrating themselves, not loving themselves." Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

Whatsapp "And I’m somebody who genuinely believes, for women, particularly for girls, self-confidence is one of the most important parts of life. I hate to see anybody who’s not feeling confident, not celebrating themselves, not loving themselves." Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

She has always loved talking to and engaging with people. “It’s my happy place. People will go, ‘You need to slow down’, or ‘You take on too much’. I’m energised by people, you know? I’m energised by being on the move. Being with people, chatting. Being on the road, meeting the leaders, being back in the production office. Doing press days.”

Covid-19 and lockdown was a huge learning curve. “I didn’t do badly on my own. I didn’t do badly without people. It made me slow down a little bit; it made me stop, reflect a little bit more.”

She was busy with her family, and with the online Pure Results courses. “But it did allow me to kind of really enjoy my own company — which I hadn’t done for a long time.”

Pure Results came out of the bootcamps Kathryn took part in during her time travelling with No Frontiers. When filming would finish, the crew would return home but she would often continue travelling.

“If we were in Thailand, or South America, or the States or wherever, sure I was single and ready to mingle,” she smiles. “I’d stay on and travel a little bit. When I was kind of bored of my own company, or feeling like Billy-no-mates, I would book into a boxing retreat, or a hiking retreat, or a yoga retreat. Or a silent retreat in India; didn’t read the small print,” she says. She’s serious — she once booked into a 10-day silent retreat, not realising what she was letting herself in for.

“How did you not read the small print!” she laughingly recalls, berating herself. “I spent three days crying. I was really disconcerted for three days, really uncomfortable. But I had one of those life-awakening moments. I remember after three days really finding this sense of peace, kind of being really comfortable with my own head and my own thoughts, and not running around trying to talk, you know?”

She emailed her sister Linda, who was collecting her from the airport, announcing: “I’m now vegetarian.” She arrived home in Dublin saying, “I don’t drink any more.”

“I’d only been gone for 10 days,” Kathryn laughs. “She was like, ‘What? You’ll be in Doheny & Nesbitt’. I was there by 7pm, pint of Bulmers,” she laughs. “But I did really feel the benefits. I felt the impact for a long time.”

"I often say that I am so grateful that I have the career that I have now, at 43. I often wonder, would I have had the same career if I was exposed to the ramifications of social media, and how people in their 20s are now having to navigate it?" Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

Whatsapp "I often say that I am so grateful that I have the career that I have now, at 43. I often wonder, would I have had the same career if I was exposed to the ramifications of social media, and how people in their 20s are now having to navigate it?" Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

When we speak, Kathryn is heading into her busiest time. But she knows that the summer will bring significant downtime. This year, she turned down No Place Like Home, the camper-van travel show she has filmed for the past two years.

“It was hard to say no because you never like saying no to work as a freelancer. But I knew I’d already made that decision — if I was going to go back and do OT, which I really wanted to do again. I could,” she adds, “because Grace was so tiny.”

She’s quick to point out that by going back to work only weeks after her second baby was born, in December of last year, she does not want to seem as if she is giving out the message that you can do it all shortly after having a child. She was with colleagues she’s worked with for years, on a job the schedule of which suited her, and she was able to bring her baby along, she explains.

“I could bring her to set with me, and break when I needed to feed her, and I wasn’t working a full week. When people say to me, you went back to work really quickly — it was kind of a two-and-a-half-day week.”

She used to worry more about being self-employed, she says. “I’ve been working and freelancing since I was 21. I used to always go, ‘Oh god, what’s happening, what’s coming down the track?’ Now I don’t really do that any more.”

Becoming a mother made her become more organised about her finances. “That definitely made me do things that I should have done. I would have never really have had proper financial advice, but when you become a mother there is a responsibility that comes with having a family, and a home, and a mortgage, and all the childcare costs that go with it.”

Her husband Padraig has also been self-employed, a restaurant owner — he now works with Kildare Village. They met in O’Donoghue’s Bar in Dublin, when Kathryn was 33.

“I was actually with a single friend of mine, she was my wing woman at the time,” she says now. “She approached this like a military operation — the singleness,” she laughs. “She rang me up and was like, ‘Kathryn, there’s a legal conference happening in the Shelbourne, it’ll be all men in suits, we’re off’. I was like,’ I am not going to sit, waiting, like one of those parrots, I cannot do it’.”

They were on their way down when Kathryn said she wasn’t going, and suggested a detour into O’Donoghue’s, which they were passing. “I heard live music

coming out of O’Donoghue’s, which I love anyway. I said, ‘Let’s just go in here and have a drink’ — and then we never left. He was sitting there, playing the guitar. I never got to the Shelbourne.”

"Covid-19 and lockdown was a huge learning curve, she smiles. "I didn't do badly on my own. I didn't do badly without people. It made me slow down a little bit; it made me stop, reflect a little bit more." Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

Whatsapp "Covid-19 and lockdown was a huge learning curve, she smiles. “I didn’t do badly on my own. I didn’t do badly without people. It made me slow down a little bit; it made me stop, reflect a little bit more.” Kathryn Thomas wears: Dress, €230, Norma Kamali; shoes, €99.99, Steve Madden, both Arnotts. Photo: Owen Behan

Padraig shares her get-up-and-go energy, she says. “He’s very entrepreneurial, but he finds the way I am funny. He calls me ‘Jobs’. I’ve a to-do list constantly. I walk in the door and that’s what he’ll say to me — jobs, jobs, jobs.

“Even at the weekends, I’d be looking to make plans, he’ll say: ‘or we could just hang out in our pyjamas till 12pm, Kathryn’. He kind of pulls me up, which is good as well.”

She has spoken openly about the challenges they faced trying to get pregnant. Kathryn suffered several miscarriages.

“I think I’m somebody who is quite open anyway,” she says of the decision to talk about their experiences on The Late Late Show. “I think I didn’t really think about the enormity of it, the impact of doing it,” she smiles, describing the support she had found online — on forums about infertility and miscarriage — and how she had had to go looking for it, and how it felt good to speak out about these things.

“A sense of failure — that was certainly something that I felt a lot. Giving myself a hard time for not being able. It sort of began impacting how you feel about yourself as a woman. The biggest thing for couples, and for us, was how long do you keep trying before you actually go to somebody,” says Kathryn, whose daughters were born after fertility treatment.

“I always believed I would [become a mum]. Even after two-and-a-half, three years — and it tests you, certainly. It tests your positivity. I’m somebody who I genuinely believe is quite positive. And there’s lots sent to test that. I felt I was losing a bit of who I was. And, sometimes, you felt like you were remaining hopelessly positive.”

The lack of control was particularly difficult. “And, maybe, I am a bit of a control freak, and I like to think I can handle most things; throw my hat in the ring for most things; handle stress, handle situations — and that was certainly the biggest thing in my life that challenged that.”

She smiles, and shares her life motto — the Kathryn Thomas way of life. “I’m always kind of slagged about this. I’m somebody who, there’s no problems, just solutions. I genuinely try to live like that.”

Photography: Owen Behan; Hair and Make-up: Sue Brophy; Styling: Orla Dempsey

‘Operation Transformation’ airs Wednesday January 4 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player