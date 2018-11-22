Just who is the real Noel Edmonds - TV colossus or kooky cat psychic?

Who is the real Noel Edmonds? King of 1990s light entertainment, and commander-in-chief of the most inexplicably watchable daytime quiz series in living memory, or self-mythologising kook - a man surrounded by such a mystifying folklore, roping in everything from mannequins to cosmic spirituality, that even Alan Partridge would tell him to tone it down a little?

Who is the real Noel Edmonds? King of 1990s light entertainment, and commander-in-chief of the most inexplicably watchable daytime quiz series in living memory, or self-mythologising kook - a man surrounded by such a mystifying folklore, roping in everything from mannequins to cosmic spirituality, that even Alan Partridge would tell him to tone it down a little?

Despite his numerous professional and personal setbacks, Edmonds still commands attention and is valuable enough as a conversation-starter that ITV is reportedly paying him £600,000 (€673,000) for his time on the show. That's three Nick Knowleses.

Such a large sum, the highest in a cast that already features relatively starry names including Harry Redknapp and John Barrowman, is likely down to Edmonds's reputation as a one-man fever dream of nonsense that has comfortably overshadowed much of his TV career in recent years.

His oddball streak has not always been obvious, however.

"Believe it or not, I'm actually quite a private person," he told Kirsty Young in 1999. "I think that there's an assumption that [TV presenters] have got such an ego that they want to talk about themselves all the time. I don't feel that way."

TRAGEDIES

Successive generations will associate him with their own era-defining programmes, from Multi-Coloured Swap Shop in the 1970s, to The Late, Late Breakfast Show in the early 1980s, as well as stints hosting Top Of The Pops, the original Top Gear, Telly Addicts and even the Eurovision Song Contest.

He was, in effect, a Graham Norton or Phillip Schofield of yesteryear, roped in to provide a sense of easy familiarity on many major BBC series for the best part of three decades.

That approachability was at one point a major asset for Edmonds - at least until it all came crashing down.

His profile was rescued in later years by the hit quiz show Deal Or No Deal but he has also had to put up with largely untrue narratives about his life being spread around the public domain.

Yes, someone did die during the filming of one of his shows (during a bungee-jumping stunt in 1986) but, no, it wasn't broadcast live on TV as many people seem to tell it.

There was a second tragedy, the death of a young boy in a freak accident at an Edmonds charity event, in 1997, but that too didn't negatively affect his TV career. Instead Edmonds's downfall from his 1990s career peak was a tale of bruised egos, big money and declining audiences, only with a mountain of absurdity on the side.

It is important to remember that Edmonds was never a universally beloved TV presence. He often had the tone and manner of an overbearingly confident geography teacher.

When watched today, Noel's House Party - which ran from 1991 to 1999 - resembles a slow-paced, at best mildly funny, relic from an era of TV long put to bed.

It did, however, represent Edmonds as his most savvy. It was also the spiritual predecessor to much of what fills the BBC and ITV entertainment schedules today - an appealingly ramshackle blend of pranks, viewer phone-ins, audience participation and gunge.

Ant and Dec admitted to studying old tapes of the show when they were honing the formula for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Behind the scenes, it also proved pioneering in how television was produced, with Edmonds - a businessman at heart - taking control of the show through his TV production company, Unique.

He also had a 50pc stake in any and all appearances by Mr Blobby, the terrifying, pox-riddled nuisance that did to the nightmares of early-1990s youth what Pennywise the Clown did to their older siblings.

Investors jumped on board for a trio of Mr Blobby theme parks, but in disastrous scenes later referred to as "Blobbygate", the failure of a scheme in Morecambe, cost UK taxpayers £2.5m (€2.8m) amid a bitter row at the local council. It was a sign that everything would soon go wrong.

Edmonds's full control and ownership of Noel's House Party led to several clashes with BBC bosses, with tension over the cost of the show growing so heated that in 1998 a live broadcast was pulled less than 24 hours before it was due to be filmed.

House Party was axed a year later, casting Edmonds into the TV wilderness - in interviews he called the BBC "a dinosaur" - while a high-profile divorce saw tabloids cruelly dub him "Mr Sobby" when he lost ownership of two of his homes.

COSMIC

Salvation was on the cards, however, or as Edmonds would tell it, in the orbs. Having discovered "cosmic ordering", he began writing down his deepest wishes, in the hope that they would be made true by the power of the cosmos.

"There were certain things I wanted," he said in 2006. "So I wrote, 'Dear Cosmos, I would like a home in a sunny place that my daughters love, and I would like that by October'. I wrote that in March and completed on the house I adore on September 1. In May, I wrote that I wanted a hit show by October. I got the call about Deal Or No Deal in August. I think that's quite spooky."

Deal Or No Deal proved a spectacular success, garnering Edmonds a Bafta nod and a £3m annual contract. Meanwhile, the success emboldened him to break free from the guarded persona he had adopted for much of his early career. He complained about immigration and hit the BBC Breakfast sofa to boast of refusing to pay his TV licence.

He was photographed driving his own personal black cab through Bristol with a mannequin in the back (he was tired of people attempting to flag him down, apparently) and claimed he was surrounded by mystical orbs made up of "positive energy". He also launched a selection of online radio stations devoted to positive thoughts, along with a counselling service for pets.

"I never actually thought the actual Edmonds would actually call and actually speak to my actual cat," journalist Peter Ormerod wrote.

He wasn't quite done. For many, the moment Edmonds became truly synonymous with quackery came in 2016, when his low-key eccentricity exploded into genuine offence.

After asking a man on Twitter whether his cancer was caused by his "negative attitude", Edmonds began talking up the apparent powers of an electromagnetic pulse device which, it was claimed, could aid health, slow ageing, improve depression and "tackle cancer".

Appearing on This Morning, Edmonds claimed he had successfully beaten prostate cancer thanks to the device, telling a baffled Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he firmly believed "negative energy" gave people cancer.

Professor John Gribben, a renowned expert from the Queen Mary University of London, called the claims "complete gibberish".

For years, it was easy to separate the Edmonds on TV from the real-life personality. However, in two more recent programmes, the barrier seemed to break down, with disastrous, if fascinating, results.

A Sky One entertainment show entitled Noel's HQ, designed as a modern spin on Jim'll Fix It, saw Edmonds reward Brits who needed a helping hand with holidays and giant cheques, while railing against the councils, scammers and bureaucrats that had left them in misery. It was axed after one series.

Broadcast on weekday afternoons last year, Channel 4's Cheap Cheap Cheap was billed as "a gameshow that thinks it's a sitcom", casting Edmonds as the proprietor of an Open All Hours-style corner shop. Meant to be outlandish and playful, it instead resembled a horror movie and is not expected to return.

Oddly for a man who practically invented light entertainment as we know it, Edmonds has seemed reluctant to poke fun at his own eccentricities. So whatever version materialises on this year's I'm A Celebrity, it would do him a world of good if he could use the experience to finally laugh at himself.

Herald