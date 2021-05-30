| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Journey to the complex heart of Manchester United and English football’s greatest manager, Alex Ferguson

Pat Stacey

Pat Stacey on a good football documentary that’s an even better character study of its revered subject

The young Alex Ferguson, just after he&rsquo;d scored an unprecedented hat-trick against Rangers at Ibrox Expand

Close

The young Alex Ferguson, just after he&rsquo;d scored an unprecedented hat-trick against Rangers at Ibrox

The young Alex Ferguson, just after he’d scored an unprecedented hat-trick against Rangers at Ibrox

The young Alex Ferguson, just after he’d scored an unprecedented hat-trick against Rangers at Ibrox

SIR Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (Amazon Prime Video) kicks off in unusual fashion. The director and interviewer, Ferguson’s son Jason, tells his father they’re going to start by having a quiz.

He asks him to name the Glasgow street he lived on as a child. The answer comes effortlessly: Shieldhall Road. Ferguson has no problem rattling off his wife Cathy’s birthday, either, or those of Jason and his two brothers, Darren and Mark.

But when Jason asks him what he remembers about Saturday, May 5, 2018, Ferguson replies: “Nothing.”

Related topics

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy