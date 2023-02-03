Jojo Rabbit to Top Gun: Maverick — The 10 best films to watch this week

Scarlett Johansson becomes a Jew sympathiser in 1940s Germany and Tom Cruise returns to the skies as infamous US Navy pilot Pete Mitchell
Jojo Rabbit Tonight, Channel 4, 9pm Comic drama from Taika Waititi set in 1940s Germany, where a young boy with Nazi tendencies is shocked to discover that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Scarlett Johansson and Thomasin McKenzie star. ★★★★
Carnage
Tonight, TG4, 9.30pm
When two New York couples meet to discuss a schoolyard fight involving their children, the evening quickly degenerates into unpleasantness. With Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, John C. Reilly, Christoph Waltz.
★★★
A Matter of Life and Death
Sunday, BBC2, 2.45pm
In Powell and Pressburger’s glorious classic, David Niven plays an RAF bomber pilot who miraculously survives a plane crash and is then visited by an angel who tells him that he’s actually dead. With Kim Hunter.
★★★★★
Downhill
Sunday, Channel 4, 12.15am
Remake of the Swedish black comedy Force Majeure starring Will Ferrell as an American who’s on a skiing holiday in Austria with his family when his ethics are called into question by his reaction to an avalanche. With Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
★★★
Knives Out
Monday, TG4, 9.30pm
When legendary sleuth Benoit Blanc is called to the mansion of author Harlan Thrombey to investigate the old man’s murder, he finds no shortage of suspects. Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis star.
★★★★★
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Monday, BBC2, 11.15pm
After discovering that she’s 10 weeks pregnant, 17-year-old Autumn Callahan decides to travel to New York City to have an abortion. But many twists and turns lie ahead of her. Moving drama, starring Sidney Flanigan.
★★★★
Free Guy
Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Things seem to be looking up for bank worker Guy when he finally meets the girl of his dreams. But shortly afterwards, he realises he’s an insignificant character in a video game. Shawn Levy’s high-concept comedy stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Channing Tatum.
★★★★
Top Gun: Maverick
Wednesday, Sky Movies Premiere, 8pm
Tom Cruise reprises the role of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, the fearless US Navy pilot who’s recalled to his old training camp to prepare a group of cocky young novices for a dangerous mission. Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and Jon Hamm star in the hit of last summer’s blockbuster.
★★★★
On the Basis of Sex
Thursday, BBC4, 9pm
Felicity Jones heads the cast of this solid biopic of legendary US lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who rose from humble beginnings to become the first female member of the US Supreme Court. With Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates.
★★★★
Memento
Friday, BBC2, 11.05pm
Christopher Nolan’s thriller stars Guy Pearce as a Leonard Shelby, a former insurance investigator whose struggle to find the person who murdered his wife is hampered by the short-term memory loss he suffered in the attack. With Carrie-Anne Moss.
★★★★