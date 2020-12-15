| 8.8°C Dublin

John le Carré's novels made for great TV and author will live on in print and on screen

Pat Stacey

The 2016 adaptation of John le Carré&rsquo;s The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston, became a global phenomenon Expand

THERE are certain famous figures you imagine will always be around. Sean Connery was one. John le Carré, whose death from pneumonia was announced on Sunday, was another.

It’s an absurd thought, of course. Connery, who made his first James Bond film the same year I was born, was 90 when he died and had retired from acting in 2006. Somehow, though, he seemed as indestructible as the suave superspy he brought to life on screen.

Le Carré, the master of the espionage novel, whose work transcended genre, and a literary giant for six decades, was 89.

