John le Carré's novels made for great TV and author will live on in print and on screen

THERE are certain famous figures you imagine will always be around. Sean Connery was one. John le Carré, whose death from pneumonia was announced on Sunday, was another.

It’s an absurd thought, of course. Connery, who made his first James Bond film the same year I was born, was 90 when he died and had retired from acting in 2006. Somehow, though, he seemed as indestructible as the suave superspy he brought to life on screen.

Le Carré, the master of the espionage novel, whose work transcended genre, and a literary giant for six decades, was 89.

And yet, at an age when most other writers have called it a day, feeling they have nothing more to say (the explanation the late Philip Roth gave for his own retirement in 2012), le Carré, real name David Cornwell, was still working close the top of his game.

His most recent book, An Agent Running in the Field, was published just last year. It’s generally regarded as his Brexit novel. One character describes Boris Johnson, then Britain’s Home Secretary, as “a f***ing Etonian narcissistic elitist without a decent conviction in his body bar his own advancement”.

Personally, I’m deeply saddened that there won’t be any more books from le Carré. He’s one of my favourite authors. But those that there are will be read as long as people still read. The best screen adaptations of his work will also surely be appreciated for a long time to come.

There have been some excellent films of his novels, including 1965’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (the climax at the Berlin Wall was shot in Smithfield in Dublin, which says a lot about our capital city at the time); The Tailor of Panama; The Constant Gardener; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and A Most Wanted Man, which featured the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in his final leading role.

But there were movie misfires, too: the 1970 film of The Looking Glass War, starring the woefully miscast Christopher Jones (Ryan’s Daughter), and 1984’s messy The Little Drummer Girl, with Diane Keaton as an actress recruited as a spy by Mossad.

Television has always been the perfect medium for giving le Carré’s complex stories the space they need. The BBC’s seven-part 1979 adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the first book in what became known as the “Karla Trilogy”, starring Alec Guinness as spymaster George Smiley, is regarded as the gold standard of le Carré on TV.

It’s run a close second by 1982’s Smiley’s People, again starring Guinness. The BBC decided against adapting the middle book of the trilogy, The Honourable Schoolboy, which would have involved expensive location shooting in south-east Asia.

These two have overshadowed — a little unfairly — the BBC’s marvellous seven-part 1987 adaptation of A Perfect Spy, which traces the life of MI6 agent Magnus Pym (Peter Egan, superb) from his schooldays to his disappearance as a suspected double agent. The novel is le Carré’s most autobiographical work. Magnus’s conman father Rick, played by Ray McAnally, is based on the author’s own father.

Even more overlooked — all but forgotten, in fact — is 1991’s A Murder of Quality, a feature-length ITV film based on le Carre’s second novel, in which Smiley, played here by Denholm Elliott, takes a break from the day job to investigate a murder in a village.

After that, a le Carré adaptation wouldn’t be seen on television until 2016, when The Night Manager, commissioned by the BBC and AMC, became a phenomenon. The broadcasters teamed up again for 2018’s The Little Drummer Girl, dazzlingly directed by Park Chan-wook, who finally did the novel justice. The BBC and AMC have struck a deal for a new TV version of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, rumoured to be starring Aidan Gillen as Alec Leamas. John le Carré has left us, but he’s left behind plenty of wonderful novels to be brought to the screen.