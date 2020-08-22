| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Boland's week in TV: Drama takes us into the dark heartlands of middle America

 

Disturbing stories: Lovecraft Country on Sky Atlantic Expand

Close

Disturbing stories: Lovecraft Country on Sky Atlantic

Disturbing stories: Lovecraft Country on Sky Atlantic

Disturbing stories: Lovecraft Country on Sky Atlantic

John Boland

In the arresting new American drama Lovecraft Country (Sky Atlantic) there are monsters everywhere, some of them terrifying alien creatures that tear people to bits in the woods, but the rest of them human beings acting on their virulent racism.

The time is the 1950s and young Korean War vet Atticus (Jonathan Majors) has enlisted uncle George (author of the Safe Negro Travel Guide) and friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) to locate Atticus's father, who has gone missing.

This takes them through the dark heartlands of middle America, where they encounter malevolent white police officers and the aforementioned aliens. It also takes them into Lovecraft Country, named after the famous 1930s horror writer HP Lovecraft, who was known almost as much for his extreme racist views as for his disturbing stories.