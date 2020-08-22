John Boland's week in TV: Drama takes us into the dark heartlands of middle America

In the arresting new American drama Lovecraft Country (Sky Atlantic) there are monsters everywhere, some of them terrifying alien creatures that tear people to bits in the woods, but the rest of them human beings acting on their virulent racism.

The time is the 1950s and young Korean War vet Atticus (Jonathan Majors) has enlisted uncle George (author of the Safe Negro Travel Guide) and friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) to locate Atticus's father, who has gone missing.

This takes them through the dark heartlands of middle America, where they encounter malevolent white police officers and the aforementioned aliens. It also takes them into Lovecraft Country, named after the famous 1930s horror writer HP Lovecraft, who was known almost as much for his extreme racist views as for his disturbing stories.

In this screen re-creation, though (adapted from Matt Ruff's 2016 novel), whites are the baddies as our three main protagonists fight for their survival. In this week's opening instalment, there were thrilling set-pieces that left us eager for the episodes to come.

Back in Ireland, presenter Kathryn Thomas was told in no uncertain terms, "No, I don't want to go on the boat", by her daughter Ellie in this week's edition of No Place Like Home (RTÉ1). Ellie clearly has a mind of her own - indeed, you got the sense that, in another couple of years, she'll be backing up her resolve not to go on the boat with arguments about the efficacy, safety and perhaps even the existential point of such modes of transport.

Being a mere two years old, however, she didn't have a decisive say in the outcome, not least because her mum had a yoga class to attend on the Dunmore East headland and, seemingly, a ferry was required to take them there.

This little jaunt was part of Kathryn's determinedly cheery bid to persuade viewers that watching her show would help them "get the most craic out of staying right here in Ireland" - advice that might well have been heeded by the chief executive of Fáilte Ireland (which backs this series) before his recent unfortunate awaycation in Italy.

But the show itself was all over the place, with Kathryn savouring "delicious" fish and chips in Dunmore East ("delicious," Ellie agreed), jumping off a cliff in Tramore, cycling along the Waterford greenway, getting a history lesson on Spike Island, chatting to travel writer Eoghan Corry about the joys of camping, and visiting a gin distillery in Donegal.

It was all over the place in other ways, too, with viewers left unsure whether they were watching Nationwide or Getaways or some weird celebrity show - the latter occurring when former newsreaders Anne Doyle and Aengus Mac Grianna, filmed in romantic slo-mo, turned up on a Donegal beach to schmooze each other. Both of these retired 'celebs' had recently been profiled in separate RTÉ shows but, shure, why not have them on again?

In the end credits, "special thanks" were given to the estate of Seamus Heaney for permitting the use of two lines from one of his poem at the programme's outset. A pity, then, that the two lines were chopped into three lines and that a comma crucial to the poem's meaning was omitted by the makers.

But enough of pedantry. Let's ponder instead the decision to rebroadcast Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck (RTÉ1). In its pre-Covid first airing, this mini-series had merely seemed as daft as other foreign excursions fronted by the more flamboyant of the Brennan siblings, but in this week of further social restrictions, it came across as grotesquely tone-deaf to our situation.

Despite the fact that nobody in their right mind would contemplate even the notion of a cruise-ship holiday, we were reminded from the outset (by means of an ecstatic voiceover) that the Royal Princess liner was "one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships" and that its trip around the Baltic would be enjoyed by 3,500 guests "with an insatiable appetite for the finer things" in life. And no one more exuberant than Francis to celebrate these finer things, which he duly proceeded to do, though not before I had located my remote control.

But if cruise holidays are a definite no-no for the foreseeable future, where does that leave rugby, where physical contact is an integral and unavoidable aspect of the game? I fear for my favourite sport and was reminded of some of its glories while rewatching Shoulder to Shoulder with Brian O'Driscoll (RTÉ1), in which Ireland's greatest player teased out the history of the game north and south of the border.

This was an outstanding documentary when it was first aired last year, and was just as impressive on a second watch, with O'Driscoll asking incisive and sometimes hard questions on political, social and sporting matters and on how players from bitterly divided communities "somehow set aside their differences" when representing Ireland on the rugby field.

The Trial of Alex Salmond (BBC2), in which Kirsty Wark revisited the court case involving Scotland's former First Minister, left me puzzled. Hadn't Salmond been acquitted of all sexual charges in March? What was left to say?

Nothing new anyway, which surely would have been the only justification for a film that seemed intent, if mainly by innuendo, on retrying him all over again? Yes, he'd always seemed bumptiously unlikeable in his manner, but a jury of his peers (the majority of them women) had dismissed the various charges against him, so why revisit the story a mere few months after their verdict? No good reason, as far as I could make out.