| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jimmy Carr Destroys Art: paintings destroyed by fire – is it any different to what the Nazis did?

Television reviews

'Jimmy Carr Destroys Art' failed to tackle bigger issues Expand
Frankie Boyle's comedy is too predictable. Photo: Dominic Lipinski Expand
Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes Expand

Close

'Jimmy Carr Destroys Art' failed to tackle bigger issues

'Jimmy Carr Destroys Art' failed to tackle bigger issues

Frankie Boyle's comedy is too predictable. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Frankie Boyle's comedy is too predictable. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

/

'Jimmy Carr Destroys Art' failed to tackle bigger issues

Eilis O'Hanlon

This week, comedian Jimmy Carr offered a studio audience the chance to save or condemn to destruction works of art which were controversial either because of the artist who made them (such as Eric Gill, who was posthumously revealed to have been a child abuser) or because the work itself was problematic.

In the hands of someone like Derren Brown, Jimmy Carr Destroys Art (Channel 4, Tuesday, 9.15pm) could have been a fascinating examination of the psychological forces behind cancel culture, but that was only ever touched on superficially.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy