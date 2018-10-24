Jamie Dornan is chat show gold - here are his six funniest moments

Jamie Dornan has become something of a regular on the chat show scene across the UK and US since the first of the Fifty Shades trilogy landed in 2015, and he has proven to be one of the funniest Irish guests to grace the sofas of Conan, Kimmel and Co.

This week he joined Kimmel to talk about making babies and how he attempted to fool the bouncers of Belfast into thinking he was 18 and not seven when he was a baby-faced 16-year-old in need of a pint. Last week he shared, with Graham Norton, a rather gross but hilarious story about sleepwalking as a child. Here are some of his funniest chat show moments...

Underage drinking in Belfast...

"Everyone had fake IDs," he told Kimmel of underage drinking in his hometown. "You'd always pick something really obscure that you could barely say which is a really stupid thing when a bouncer is asking you."

Speaking about his ID photos, he added, "I looked veyr young for my age so even when I was 16 trying to get into bars I looked about seven. I used to think I looked older if I wore turtlenecks so all my fake ID pictures I had this tiny wee peanut head poking out of a turtleneck.

"And I always picked some really stupid course I was doing at university, like 'electrical science'."

THAT sleepwalking story...

Skip to around 1:10 to hear Jamie's sleepwalking story. It has only happened once, he says, when he was around 11 or 12. He awoke one morning to find his father at the end of his bed asking if he had anything to tell him. Someone had done something terrible in the bath...

"As it turns out, by process of elimination with my sisters, working his way down the hall, it was me."

He has a weird walk

He may be the model of physical perfection by many people's standards, but he's not perfect. By his own admission he has an odd walk which has been commented upon ever since he was at school, he told Graham Norton back in 2014.

During filming of hit BBC series The Fall, the writer/director asked him if it was a "character thing" and when Jamie said it was simply his walk, he was asked to "take maybe longer strides".

He also demonstrated to Graham and his fellow guests how he walks ("I'm on my tiptoes, I'm quite high and bouncy"), how his wife taught him to walk (like "the commercials for Mr Soft") and how he walks now.

Reacting to Fifty Shades fans...

Appearing on The Ellen Show earlier this year he said he gets a lot of fans "talking to me as if I am Christian Grey" who will approach him in Starbucks when he's holding one of his children and say "very specific things from the books or the movies or some sort of red room reference".

"I panic. I don't know how to respond to it because I'm not like him. I think they probably think I'm just really weird, which I'm fine with."

Learning how to remove a woman's underwear

Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson taught him how to remove a woma's underwear in a "more delicate and sensual way", which he demonstrated for host Conan O'Brien.

"There's times where maybe Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director," he said. "Sometimes in the first movie. There's a sexy way to take off a girl's underwear that isn't just like [whips them down]. Sometimes it's sort of needs must, but there is a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into th3e side then you sort of shimmy it down."

The 'wee bag'

Speaking about covering his manhood during sex scenes with Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson, he said, "I wear a wee-bag. Well, that's an expression from where I'm from - a wee-bag. But it doesn't mean it's actually wee in size. I wear quite a big bag! I wear this huge travel bag and stuff everything in there."

He also revealed that the one he had was not brand new...

"I'd love to get to the stage where you have your own one that you get to carry around. I think I was right to think this way: On the first movie, there was a selection of them, and I picked one. I thought you'd take them out of the packets and they'd be brand new; they'd have that brand new smell. Then I sort of picked one that I liked the look of and the shape of, and in the seam it said, 'Inmate No. 3.' It was sewn into it. I was like, 'S**t. This has been used before?' When you picture the guy playing Inmate No. 3 in a movie in your head ... I don't know. It's not sexy!"

Online Editors