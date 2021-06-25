Jake Cornish: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-four year old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.
The handyman and Jack of all trades says he is always up for a laugh. When in the villa he is going to miss his mum and his nieces.
He hopes to one day own a restaurant.
I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.
I’m basically a handyman, a jack of all trades just not electrics! I don’t go near electrics.
My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.
Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!
I’d rather go out and meet a girl and go from there and pursue things naturally
My mum and my nieces. They’re lush. I’ll miss the lads but I’m sure they’ll enjoy watching me making a t*t out of myself.
Having a good time! It’s the experience more than anything. It would be nice to meet some good lads there but I think I’m ready, I go to a lot of events and festivals and obviously not having a missus to do it with, it would be nice to have someone to do it with.
Yes, I'm very competitive. I love winning.
My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush.
My dream date would be on a yacht with a nice crate of beer, or a nice bottle of rum. Something chilled.
I’d like to have a couple more properties under my name, and I’d love to have my own restaurant. That’s an ambition of mine.