Jack Keating reveals importance of family in Love Island debut

Wearing ‘crocs’ and not having a close relationship with a girlfriend’s family are relationship deal-breakers for the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating.

Jack Keating (23), the eldest son of the Dublin singer and former model Yvonne Connolly, revealed that family is very important to him when he appeared on the dating reality show Love Island tonight.

In his debut as one of six male contestants in the Casa Amor house whose mission is to see if they can sway the current potential love matches of the other contestants in the villa, Jack told fellow contestant Gemma: "I’m very family oriented. I live with my dad and my sister and his family now. It would be something I would definitely look for in a girl.

"Somebody who wouldn’t be very family-oriented, I would be like…,” he said grimacing.

"I’ve got a big crazy family at home so you best be ready for that,” he said.

He added that having a celebrity father has been a blessing. "It’s cool. It’s sick, I’m blessed you know,” he said.

He made the comments after his famous father said that he was “so proud” of his son for taking part in the popular television series during a Boyzone concert in the UK on Friday night.

“So, I’ve got something that I’ve been wanting to share with you since the start of the tour and it’s very, very exciting because my boy, my eldest boy Jack Keating has been hiding away in Spain for the last couple of weeks, preparing himself for a certain house,” he told the audience.

“My boy Jack is going into Love Island, he’s in Casa Amor and I have been s******g myself, I haven’t been able to share anything with you but now I can.

“Can we talk about it please? Because I don’t know how I feel,” he joked.

The Dubliner added: “I’m very excited about it. He’s gonna be amazing.”

“He’s a sweetheart, he has the biggest heart in the world. I'm so proud of him, and off he goes. It’s his adventure. It’s all about him.”

"I'm going to just sit back and watch Love Island every night.”



