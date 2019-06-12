'I've found my soulmate' - Longford Love Island newcomer Maura Higgins

The 28-year-old model entered the infamous villa on Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, and claims she’s already found the love of her life in the form of 20-year-old boxer Tommy, the younger brother of Tyson Fury.

She said: “Found my soulmate. I swear to god, the things I would do to that man. I’m not even joking. Oh Tommy, Tommy, Tommy. I can imagine screaming his name.”

To which Elma Pazar - who also joined the villa on the same day - told her: “I think that says it all really. That’s pretty strong, considering we’ve been here for like 20 minutes.”

And Maura added: “Oh my god so f***ing fit I can’t cope.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Tommy seemed to share affection for Maura, as he said he could “look into [her] eyes all day”.

But the new romance is set to cause tensions, as Tommy has already been involved in several love triangles.

The boxer was a late addition to the villa, and he initially caused drama when he broke up lovebirds Lucie Donlan and Jack Garratt in order to pursue a romance with the surfer.

But just days later, he dropped Lucie when Molly-Mae Hague entered the villa and went on a date with Tommy, who became enamoured with her.

Social media influencer Molly-Mae is interested in Tommy, and looked distraught as she saw him go on a date with Maura in Wednesday’s episode, but she’s also had her eye on both Anton Danyluk and newcomer Danny Williams, so might not be heartbroken for long if romance blossoms between Tommy and Maura.

‘Love Island’ continues Thursday night at 9pm on ITV2.

Online Editors