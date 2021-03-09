A senior executive at broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday.

Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised the couple, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms, without the scrutiny that comes with the job.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters that Kevin Lygo had spoken to Morgan in recent days about his comments. She said ITV has many voices, was committed to supporting mental health and that the company could not control what he said on Twitter.

“ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices on ITV every day,” she said. “It’s not about one opinion.”

Read More

This morning Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan stormed off set during a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex with his colleague, Alex Beresford.

On Monday morning, Morgan delivered a scathing review of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which had aired overnight in the US and has since been broadcast in the UK.

The ITV programme host’s scathing comments on Monday drew criticism from mental health charity Mind.

The charity criticised Morgan and said it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments after Meghan said she had had suicidal thoughts.

It added: “It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”

Morgan returned to set after stalking off for a lengthy conversation with Beresford and co-host Susanna Reid.

Read More

Reuters