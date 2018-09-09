'It's the worst decision I ever made' - Irish singer Patrick James on his doomed X Factor audition

The 27-year-old, who won The Voice of Ireland in 2015, said he was approached by producers of the show, who were aware of his previous reality tv experience, to audition for this year's judging panel comprised of Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

It was Cowell's particularly cutting criticism that left an impression though as he said, "I'm not going to remember you in one hour". James's episode aired last night, but the audition took place at London's Wembley Stadium last month and he said he had a "bad gut feeling" about what lay ahead for him.

"When I got the phone call from the producers I was very flattered, but I wasn’t sure whether I’d go and do it or not," he told the Irish Sun.

“I just had a bad gut feeling about it from the start. I only booked the flights at 9pm the night before the audition. In the end, I made the decision to go because I thought it would be a great opportunity, but now I think it’s the worst decision I have ever made.”

During the pre-audition stage, in which potential contestants meet with producers, he said he told them about the scars on his arms as a result from being in a fire, but didn't want his performance to be mired by anything other than his voice.

Patrick James, pictured with coach Una Healy, after winning The Voice of Ireland in 2015

He began his time on stage by singing Nina Simone's Feeling Good before singing, as requested by Cowell, Human by Rag'n'Bone Man. He said he is "very embarrassed" by what was aired, in particular because he didn't feel confident singing the latter which he wasn't prepared for.

"I’m happy with what I’m doing which is why I regret all of this even more. I won The Voice here, so it’s very embarrassing going over there and not even getting through a round," he explained. "But then again I don’t think there are any singers out there who would say no if the X Factor approached them and invited them over."

Online Editors