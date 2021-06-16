‘It’s such a pinch-me moment’ – Maura Higgins to present new series on RTÉ 

Love Island star Maura Higgins will be presenting a new makeup series on RTÉ 2 called Glow Up Ireland.

The Irish version of the competition show will hit small screens this autumn and aims to find Ireland’s next makeup star.

It will see 10 of the countries best amateur makeup artists battle it out by taking on a number of challenges that will showcase their skills.

Longford native Maura has described presenting the show as a “pinch-me moment”.

“I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first-ever Glow Up Ireland,” she said. “Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it's in Ireland is so overwhelming.

"It’s such a pinch-me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it."

The influencer, who has amassed a following of three million on Instagram since leaving ITV’s Love Island, said she’s expecting a high standard of Irish talent to apply for the show.

“Applications are now open so get in touch to be in with a chance of landing one of the top ten coveted spots on the show,” she added.

"Deadline for application is Sunday, June 20 so get in touch immediately!”

Anyone interested in applying for the show can email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information.

The format of Glow Up was first produced for BBC Three and has expanded to other countries including Norway, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Each episode of the show contains two themed challenges- a professional brief and a creative brief.

The professional brief asks contestants to create looks for different scenarios including red carpet, catwalk, editorial, movie prosthetics, drag, theatre and advertising.

For the creative brief, contestants must show off their skills by thinking outside of the box.