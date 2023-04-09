‘It’s just any kind of harassment... That triggers me’: Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh on anxiety, career highs and lows, and finally feeling comfortable at RTÉ
The presenter talks about her years of anxiety, getting ‘closure’ after taking (and eventually withdrawing) a sexual harassment case against RTÉ, her perimenopause journey, and wanting to go into politics
Barry Egan
The bus from Dublin to Granard in Co Longford passed Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s road in Meath when she was a young girl. This detail has stuck in her mind for almost four decades.