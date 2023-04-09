‘It’s just any kind of harassment... That triggers me’: Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh on anxiety, career highs and lows, and finally feeling comfortable at RTÉ

The presenter talks about her years of anxiety, getting ‘closure’ after taking (and eventually withdrawing) a sexual harassment case against RTÉ, her perimenopause journey, and wanting to go into politics

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh pictured for People and Culture. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Barry Egan

The bus from Dublin to Granard in Co Longford passed Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s road in Meath when she was a young girl. This detail has stuck in her mind for almost four decades.