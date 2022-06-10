‘It’s been an absolute ball’ – Love Island star Liam Llewellyn on deciding to leave the Spanish villa

Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn has explained why he wanted to quit the dating show during the first week.

In scenes that aired this evening, it was revealed that the 22-year-old had decided to leave the Spanish villa.

After gathering the contestants around the firepit, Liam, who said he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving, said: “I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100pc Liam; I’m miles off that.

“Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isn’t it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that.”

The fan favourite continued: “This isn’t a spur of the moment type of thing, so yeah I’ve made a decision that I am going to leave the villa. It’s been a breeze - it’s been an absolute ball. You’re all unreal.”

The public had initially paired Liam with Gemma Owen (19). But then late arrival Davide Sanclimenti then chose her to couple up with on the hit show.

Gemma approached Liam after, revealing she ‘”felt bad” by his decision.

“It’s just a shame ‘cause we get on well and we started it together, and it’s going to be weird not to have you around,” she told him, adding: “You’re such a genuine guy and I do care for you. I’ll miss you.”

The pair embraced before Liam’s departure.

The Welsh student, became the first person to leave the Virgin Media Two dating show this season.

However there was other drama tonight. Midway through the episode, Paige received a text informing the contestants that a recoupling was imminent.

This left the girls in a vulnerable position considering there are less boys, meaning one of them faced being dumped from the villa.

The biggest question marks surrounded who Davide would pick out of Gemma and Ekin-Su, while Luca had expressed interest in both Gemma and Paige.

Ultimately, Luca dumped Paige for Gemma, meaning Davide was free to pick newbie Ekin-Su.

However, despite Paige and Afia being left single, they were permitted to remain in the villa due to the surprise exit earlier in the episode.

Elsewhere, Dami coupled up with Amber, while Andrew stuck with Tasha and Ikenna chose Indiyah, despite interest from newcomer Afia.

.