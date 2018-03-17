'It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair...and be welcomed into your homes' - Aengus Mac Grianna's final sign off after 30 years at RTE

The RTE Newsroom has said goodbye to Aengus Mac Grianna, who is leaving the station after 30 years.

