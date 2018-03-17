Entertainment Television

Saturday 17 March 2018

'It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair...and be welcomed into your homes' - Aengus Mac Grianna's final sign off after 30 years at RTE

Aengus Mac Grianna
Aengus Mac Grianna
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The RTE Newsroom has said goodbye to Aengus Mac Grianna, who is leaving the station after 30 years.

Presenting a special Six One in English and 'as Gaeilge', the veteran newsreader delivered his last RTE bulletin on St Patrick's Day.

"It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair down through the years and be welcomed into your homes. Thank you for that and your kindness. I’ve had a wonderful time," he said.

Dapper to a fault as usual, the legend many of us have grown up watching on the telly wore a green striped tie for his farewell.

"Last day newscasting @rtenews after 30 years! I’ve had a blast. Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight! Go raibh maith agaibh  agus beannachtai na feile Padraig! Gra mor Aengus x x," he tweeted earlier today.

Aengus Mac Grianna fixing his tie
Aengus Mac Grianna fixing his tie

A firm fixture reading the headlines in the homes of Ireland, Aengus has shown how unflappable he is in the face of live broadcasting.

Perhaps his most famous blooper was when footage of him touching up his make-up and fixing his tie went viral after being accidentally aired on RTE's digital news channel in 2013.

Many former colleagues, friends and viewers turned to social media to pay tribute to the news anchor as he embarks on his next adventure.

Aengus Mac Grianna
Aengus Mac Grianna






Online Editors

