'It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair...and be welcomed into your homes' - Aengus Mac Grianna's final sign off after 30 years at RTE
The RTE Newsroom has said goodbye to Aengus Mac Grianna, who is leaving the station after 30 years.
Presenting a special Six One in English and 'as Gaeilge', the veteran newsreader delivered his last RTE bulletin on St Patrick's Day.
"It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair down through the years and be welcomed into your homes. Thank you for that and your kindness. I’ve had a wonderful time," he said.
Dapper to a fault as usual, the legend many of us have grown up watching on the telly wore a green striped tie for his farewell.
"Last day newscasting @rtenews after 30 years! I’ve had a blast. Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight! Go raibh maith agaibh agus beannachtai na feile Padraig! Gra mor Aengus x x," he tweeted earlier today.
Read more: We'll miss you Aengus Mac Grianna - RTE news anchor's most memorable moments
A firm fixture reading the headlines in the homes of Ireland, Aengus has shown how unflappable he is in the face of live broadcasting.
Perhaps his most famous blooper was when footage of him touching up his make-up and fixing his tie went viral after being accidentally aired on RTE's digital news channel in 2013.
Many former colleagues, friends and viewers turned to social media to pay tribute to the news anchor as he embarks on his next adventure.
@Aengy2 Best wishes to you Aengus so sorry to see you saying Slán !— Anne Kelly Doyle (@akd100) March 17, 2018
Slán tamallín a chara. Best wishes with the next chapter to a fine colleague and gentleman Aengus Mac Grianna. #FearUasal @Aengy2 pic.twitter.com/H5imlrUO1J— john creedon (@johncreedon) March 17, 2018
Slán Aengus, wonderful sign off this evening, your news updates will be missed, best of luck with the next chapter— Sinéad Fennell MPRII (@SineadFennell) March 17, 2018
“What” So long Aengus and best of luck with future projects #StPatricksDay2018 @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/div9AZ08UM— Cat C (@catco65) March 17, 2018
Aengus Mac Grianna’s farewell on RTÉ news made me well up not gonna lie— grace (@gracebee666) March 17, 2018
The newsroom says goodbye to an @rtenews legend! We’ll miss you Aengus! pic.twitter.com/ysNwr6JSQZ— Laura Fletcher (@fletchl) March 17, 2018
Sharon, Bryan, Úna and now Aengus all gone from the Six One @rtenews I’m actually unable— Ross Connolly (@CillofFingal) March 17, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Leading anchorman Aengus Mac Grianna to leave RTE after 30 years
- We'll miss you Aengus Mac Grianna - RTE news anchor's most memorable moments