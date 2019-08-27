Night one is down and there wasn't a jig or a reel danced in the Dome.

'It's all a bit of fun' - Dáithí Ó Sé talks 'crazy party pieces' as Roses prepare their acts for a second night in Tralee

And as the next bunch of Roses ready themselves for tonight's show, host Dáithí Ó Sé has confirmed that there will be no Irish dancing Roses this year.

"This year we only have one dancer. There is Salsa dancing - not even Irish dancing, which is a bit strange in Rose of Tralee terms," he told Independent.ie

"We have more fantastic singers and there is plenty of madness in there as well, I'm involved in a few more party pieces as I tend to be. It is all a bit of fun, I was golfing and playing hockey last night," he said.

He was also busy back stage inking the Arizona Rose Kayla Gray, giving her a special Rose tattoo.

"I was nervous - in all fairness I only did a small bit of it, it was on her bucket list and she is just that kind of girl, she is up for the craic," he said.

But it is these kinds of antics that makes Daithi love the gig so much.

Now in his tenth year as host, he said it is the "crazy party pieces" that he likes best.

Dublin Rose Laura Vines teaches her dog Penny some tricks at the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"It adds to the show. They bring out another side to the Roses," he said.

"I think the highlights come in a package deal of the Roses themselves. You can come back every year and have the same formula, chats on stage, and they are all very different and have their own individual stories and personalities."

Making the Roses comfortable on stage is his number one priority too, and all sense of competition is lost until he finally announces the name of the winning Rose.

"Once they all go on stage, stay on stage happy and come off stage happy, that is my job done," he said.

"The winner will be announced at 11.15pm tonight but it isn't until you are calling out the winner that you realise this was a competition, you don't feel that aspect to it."

The winner will be crowned tonight on RTE One, with the action in the Dome kicking off at 8pm.

