‘It’s a crazy world, you are thinking about sequins versus satin, you’re not thinking about Delta versus Omicron’ – Comedian Neil Delamere on DWTS

Irish comedian Neil Delamere said appearing on the newest series of Dancing With The Stars is the perfect escape from Covid-19.

However, he said the pandemic is what pushed him to go on the show, as he is now more keen to do things that “absolutely terrify” him.

"I think we have all been offered shows like this and Covid makes you rethink things and take risks,” he said.

“Stuff that you were asked to do before you frame it differently in your head and you deliberately do something that absolutely terrifies you.

“It's a crazy world like you are thinking about sequins versus satin, you’re not thinking about Delta versus Omicron.

“It does tend to take up all the space in your head which is a really good thing at the moment.”

Asked if he is worried about catching Covid-19 while filming as cases surge across the country, he said: “You have to put it out of your mind and it’s all so strictly monitored with antigen and PCR tests and masks and distance, so it's as safe as it can possibly be.

“I am very much looking forward to Sunday and I will be kneeling at the end of the dance and this flood of relief will wash over me like some sort of tidal wave.”

Although he is a comedian and admitted he has “zero” dance experience, the Offaly man said he will be taking the show 100pc seriously.

"I am absolutely into it, I am limited by my experience and physical limitations but I am taking it seriously because it’s tremendously enjoyable and it’s a waste of your time but also your pro’s time who is a world champion Latin dancer,” he said.

"And for you to not give it your all is kind of a shame for them and it's also a privilege, loads of people who watch the show would love to do the show, so I am very aware of that.

“We have a little phrase, my pro dancer says ‘you’re better going for it’ so every day before rehearsals I write ‘give it beans’ on my hand and that’s our little phrase.”

Asked if he thinks the show will bring new audiences to his comedy gigs, Neil said: “If people see me dancing and want to come to a comedy show that's absolutely fine by me!

"I might have to write a couple of lines at the start of the show to explain what I do if they have only ever seen me dancing a tango, but I’m more than prepared for that.”

The new series of Dancing With The Stars airs on RTÉ One Sunday at 6.30pm.