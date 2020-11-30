‘It was the B-Bomb not the F-Bomb’ – Ryan Tubridy on Late Late Toy Show curse

Ryan Tubridy admits he cursed on air but says it's a different word to what many viewers heard. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy has joked that he will be sticking to Club Orange after he cursed live on the Late Late Toy Show after spilling Fanta.

However, he said that he dropped the B Bomb rather than the F Bomb.

“I opened the bottle and it went everywhere. I still don't know if the bottle was shaken by somebody shaking it up behind the scenes, or if it was just one of those bottles.

“And apparently somebody very naughty may or may not have said a certain word,” he said.

"And I've been laughing about it all weekend because my phone melted with all sorts of nice things from people, thank you by the way for your nice comments.

"The truth of the matter was, people thought it was an f-bomb it wasn't, strangely, it was a b bomb.

"You have to listen very carefully, it probably rhymes closer to a word like pollocks rather than anything else.

"That's the word which has been misinterpreted, which is fair enough I don't mind I'm not an angel, but listen closely and you will hear a slip of the tongue.”

Friday night saw RTÉ air one of the most heartwarming Toy Show’s yet, however, fans didn’t let presenter Ryan away with a slip-up.

During the live broadcast, the 47-year-old was heard cursing after he accidentally spilled some Fanta as it fizzed up.

Afterward, it appeared that the presenter looked wearily into the camera after realising his mistake.

However, the presenter is well able to laugh at himself and posted a still of him looking into the camera with the Fanta on Instagram.

Posting it to his stories, Ryan captioned the image: “Yeah so... Eh about this moment... I am going to stick with Club Orange from now on #shoplocal.”

As often Twitter does, users flocked to the site to share their thoughts on the Late Late Toy Show presenters mishap.

One user tweeted: “2020 had to be the year Ryan Tubridy said ah f**k sake live on the #LateLateToyShow.”

Another wrote: “Ooohh Ryan dropping the F bomb opening a bottle of fanta #LateLatetoyshow.”

While a third said: “The guilty face when you’ve just dropped the F-bomb on the Toy Show.”

