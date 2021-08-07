‘Is that what I sound like?’ – Matt has Love Island villa in stitches over Irish accent

Love Island star Matt MacNabb showed he isn’t afraid to laugh at himself as he joked about his accent during last night’s episode.

The humorous moment was one of the few in an episode filled with drama, as Matt clashed with Faye while trying to defuse a blazing row between her and Teddy.

It came as the boys and girls of the villa were settled in for a movie night with a difference, as the islanders answered questions in return for getting to expose some behind-the-scenes moments from Casa Amor.

Fresh from his dramatic dumping of Kaz, the Downpatrick man had to face an awkward moment, as a passionate kiss with the Essex fashion blogger was replayed in excruciating detail for everyone to see.

As the clip started, Matt had the villa gang in stitches as he said: “Jeez, is that what I really sound like?”

Sadly for Matt things were about to get a lot less light-hearted, as he had to watch his kiss with Kaz continue for what seemed like a lifetime.

Matthew and Kaz became an item on the ITV2 show’s recent Casa Amor twist.

However, Matt dramatically told her “we’re done” on Thursday’s episode, after she voted to keep Tyler on the show and had expressed her desire to couple up with him.

Matt did have the last laugh of the challenge, though, watching Tyler’s kiss with Clarisse shown while Kaz looked on awkwardly.

Strategic marketing consultant Matt had social media in stitches as he enjoyed the clip with a smile on his face while eating popcorn.

“It wasn’t that bad for you,” he wryly told rival Tyler.

Friday’s episode was notable for the row between Faye and the majority of the boys in the villa, as she raged over the revelations shown in the challenge.

Confronting Teddy over his “sexual attraction” comment to former contestant Clarisse, she also blew up at Jake for egging on the other boys to cheat in Casa Amor.

She wasn’t done, however, as she fired a salvo at Matt, claiming he never has “anything to say”, when he tried to defuse the row.

Matt replied to the boys: “She’s a hothead, you know, creating drama out of nothing mate.

"Dunno why she’s reacting like that.”