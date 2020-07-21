| 17.1°C Dublin

Is Sky Atlantic's Perry Mason the best prequel ever? 

TALKING POINT: Evolution of the character sends a tingle down the spine

The new Perry Mason with Matthew Rhys is, on the face of it, nothing like the old one Expand

Pat Stacey

When the late Colin Dexter brought the career of his creation Chief Inspector Morse to an end in the 13th and final novel in the series, The Remorseful Day, in 1999, he did so unequivocally.

Dexter decided Morse wouldn’t slip into a quiet retirement with his crosswords, his real ale and his Wagner records. He’d just die. In both the book and the television adaptation that followed in 2000, Morse – played on screen by the great John Thaw – died after a heart attack.

The end of the series left a gap in the lives of readers and viewers that the spin-off series, Lewis, never quite filled.