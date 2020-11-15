Is I'm a Celebrity... the TV king at a Welsh castle?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants will be shivering in Wales rather than sunbathing in Australia (ITV/PA)

It’s I’m A Celebrity… like we’ve never seen it before but could slumming it in a Welsh castle compete with camp life in an Aussie jungle.

Celebrities including Eastenders star Shane Richie, Coronation Street diva Beverley Callard and Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, swapped Britain's second lockdown for Gwrych Castle in Wales.

This is the first time the British reality TV hit has been filmed outside Australia but the Welsh Castle and its surroundings were about as exotic as anyone could expect during the pandemic.

The Virgin Media One show’s opening ticked the epic box and it could easily have slotted nicely into any Hollywood action movie.

Five black helicopters, carrying five stars zipped across the beautiful Welsh landscape.

And perhaps the most emotional snippet of the entire episode came when Eastenders met Coronation Street.

Callard and Richie embraced warmly, each admitting it was fantastic to grab a hug during the pandemic.

And Ant and Dec added a dash of glamour, pulling up at the majestic castle in a Rolls Royce.

The duo seemed more enthusiastic about the show than they had in years, announcing their usual intro line: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here,” as they leapt into the air.

Callard, who played Liz McDonald in Coronation Street was a far cry from her usual TV glamour and later admitted she possibly wasn’t prepared for outdoor life in November.

“The washroom, first of all it’s minging,” she said. “My hair. I will look like I’ve had Donald Trump’s hairdresser.”

While Farah didn’t seem to be too taken with the idea of slumming it in Wales either. “I don’t have any survival skills apart from running away from things you don’t like.”

Five celebs had to abseil down a cliff to reach the rest of the crew. And BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North was so afraid of heights, he was sick on camera.

“I can’t believe I was sick,” he told viewers. “I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already.”

Jessica Plummer, another Eastenders actor, seemed ill prepared for a stint outdoors either.

She burst into tears and admitted she was already missing her daughter.

All 10 celebs were dumped in cages to take part in the Gates of Hell trial, where each had to grab stars and maneuver them to a different cage while cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots fell on them.

The show looks set to be every bit as entertaining in Wales as it is in the Aussie outback and perhaps even a little bit more because despite Covid, the format was in need of a little shake-up.

