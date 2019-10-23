Is Channel 4's The Surjury showcasing people’s vulnerabilities in the name of entertainment?

In early 2004, the American reality TV series The Swan first aired on Fox amid a storm of controversy. Two ‘ugly duckling’ women would be transformed into ‘swans’ courtesy of free cosmetic surgery. They would then compete to be deemed most beautiful and progress to the Swan Pageant, with the ultimate winner crowned The Swan.

In reality The Swan saw ordinary women with low self-esteem endure a ‘brutal’ three month regime of extreme plastic surgery and coaching prescribed by a panel including surgeons, a personal trainer, cosmetic dentist, and therapist. The aim was to achieve a ‘beauty’ ideal of the Hollywood fembot variety, which left them looking nothing like themselves and virtually indistinguishable from each other.

Lorrie Arias, a contestant on the second season, later spoke out about her experience on the show and the complications she endured from surgery, and the negative impact on her mental health, not least, natch, was enduring low self-esteem.

It’s hard to believe the concept ever made it to air, never mind a second season, before it was cancelled. It wouldn’t be made today, though, you say. And yet, it is The Swan which immediately comes to mind on reading the premise of another upcoming Channel 4 reality TV series.

The Surjury, slated to air next year with Love Island’s Caroline Flack presenting, will also apparently showcase people’s vulnerabilities in the name of entertainment. Channel 4 summarises it thus; “a 12-strong jury of the public must decide if people get the cosmetic surgery they’ve always dreamed of”.

“From bum-lifts to nose jobs, sculpted abs to breast enlargements, The Surjury allows people to explore their choices more thoroughly, and to take measured advice from their peers, some of whom may previously have gone under the knife themselves and will happily hold court on the subject,” adds the release.

While the show has yet to air, the concept has generated backlash. On Twitter, TV presenter and body positive activist Jameela Jamil likened it to an episode of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian series Black Mirror, prompting The Surjury host Flack to respond by asking, “Have you managed to see a copy before me ? Please forward .. am desperate to see..”.

Flack was also asked by a Twitter user how she can defend a show that is “toxic and exploitative”, to which she replied: “Because I’ve filmed it and the people who have taken part are amazing and have been through a lot and life is about individual choice...”.

Cosmetic doctor Dr Tijion Eshjo also replied to Jamil's tweet, claiming he declined to take part in the show after he was "told the full show premise", adding, "I can't believe any ethical doctor would be involved."

In their defence, Channel 4 argues that they’re simply reflecting, and questioning, what’s happening across the UK as cosmetic surgery becomes an increasingly mainstream choice. “The Surjury seeks to explore why so many people feel the need to change their bodies, and whether surgery actually makes them happier,” said a Channel 4 spokesperson.

“All contributors featured in the series have actively been seeking surgery of their own accord. This new series allows them to consult with surgical teams and then to discuss their reasons for wanting it with a panel of their peers. If their peers support their decision they will undergo the procedure of their choice subject to the usual surgical checks and consent processes. The show will neither glamorise nor condemn their choices: the aim is instead to interrogate the realities of cosmetic surgery.”

Interrogating the realities of cosmetic surgery and questioning a person’s motivations for wanting to change their appearance is all very well. What is troubling, however, is the ‘jury’ aspect of the show, which implies judgement. The members of the public on the jury are not billed as experts, doctors or psychologists so one might question the ethics of allowing them to pass judgement on the perceived physical flaws of a vulnerable stranger and affording them the power to decide whether or not that person deserves to have potentially risky, life-changing surgery.

The press release also reveals that some of the participants’ reasons for wanting surgery will be “obvious”, while other people will be required “to remove items of clothing to show exactly what they want done and where, in an effort to secure 75% of the jury vote and get their procedure”.

Those who do have surgery will be invited back months later to “show off” their results. And what of those who are refused surgery by this jury of strangers? According to Ross McCarthy, CEO and Executive Producer of programme makers Gobstopper Television, they will experience “a massive boost in confidence when the public rules they don’t need work at all!”.

So, no crushing disappointment then. Whatever their feelings Channel 4 has thankfully stated that each participant will be “psychologically assessed and supported regarding their involvement in the programme.” One would hope that aftercare would also extend to any potential long-reaching repercussions of appearing on the show.

The Surjury and The Swan are not the first reality TV shows to raise an eyebrow. Flack’s ITV hit, Love Island, has been battling its own issues in the wake of the deaths by suicide of two former islanders.

Channel 4, meanwhile, has from its inception in the early 80s pushed boundaries in terms of provocative TV. From Sex Tape to Sex Box to Seven Year Switch (billed as Wife Swap meets Love Island), it’s a channel that often courts controversy. Just this week it is reported that a programme pairing single mothers with sperm donors who would ‘co-parent’ the child is in the offing.

While reality TV has been pervading the landscape since the 90s, the noughties were particularly explosive, with 2003 proving a bumper year for questionable premises. Are You Hot? The Search for America’s Sexiest People was as horrendous as it sounds. It survived just one season on ABC due to low ratings.

Bravo’s Boy Meets Boy, meanwhile, was a Bachelor style show purporting to be for gay men. However, half the men vying for the affections of the unwitting bachelor were hiding the fact that they were straight in the hope of bagging the €25,000 prize money for themselves.

That same year on Sky 1 in the UK, there was There’s Something About Miriam, which saw men competing for the affections of trans woman Miriam Rivera, a Mexican model. They did not know she was trans until the end of the series and this prompted several to sue the programme makers. Miriam was tragically found dead earlier this year at her apartment in Mexico.

As recently as 2010 Channel 4 opted to air The Swan while that same year that programme was effectively reincarnated for brides in Bridalplasty on US network E!. Unsurprisingly, it was cancelled after just one season.

Certainly The Surjury seems almost noble in its intention by comparison. However, as Jamil pointed out in a later tweet to Flack, it's a "VERY surreal concept that (perhaps unintentionally) will prey on people's insecurities. I think of the effect on teenagers of the messaging of this. Fingers crossed it doesn’t affect anyone negatively."

Flack replied that those on the show are "people not contestants" whose "stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online". She also described it as a "discussion show". The jury, it seems, will remain out until the series airs next year.

