Irish Line of Duty star keen to avoid Wild Mountain Thyme blunder with Liverpool accent

Irish Line of Duty star Amy de Bhrún has said she worked hard to nail her Liverpudlian accent as she “didn’t want to do a Wild Mountain Thyme on it”.

The Dublin-born actor and writer (37) plays the part of widow Steph Corbett on the hit BBC series which reaches its grand finale tonight with viewers wondering if the identity of ‘H’ will be revealed.

“Your biggest fear always is you’re going to offend someone,” she told Independent.ie.

“I know how as Irish people, we are very precious about our accents and you can see that with something like Wild Mountain Thyme. We're so precious about it and even with the Liverpool accent there’s lots of different variations.

“My main thing was being convincing enough that people weren’t going to be horrified and luckily, the response generally has been amazing and people have been giving me compliments on it. Accents are a really nice way into a character.”

Created by Jed Mercurio and now in its sixth series, the latest Line Of Duty series has proved the most popular to date, pulling in nearly 11m in the UK alone, making it the most popular TV drama since Dr Who.

Ms de Bhrún had a small role in series five before having her baby Billie in July 2019, before getting the call from the producer to come back for a bigger role in series six.

“It was great once I had Billie, to get the call again. I was just delighted because I did a few gigs before I went on set the second time. But what a job to really get your teeth into when you’re just getting back into it; it was just amazing,” she said.

“And It was obviously a juggle but we’ve got great family on both sides and so much support. It definitely makes a huge difference and my husband’s hugely supportive so it means we can always work around these things.”

She said that appearing in such an acclaimed production “opens doors that wouldn’t have been opened as easily.”

"It also puts you on a new level so that’s great in an industry that’s so small, it’s a very quick reference for people and a quick way in,” she said.

"Coming back for a second series has raised my profile in a completely different way that I wasn’t even looking for; I was just happy gigging away.”