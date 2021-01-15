Irish chaser Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis puts rumours to bed that he was sacked from The Chase

'The Menace' said he has not left the show and it's down to scheduling why he hasn't been featured recently

Irish chaser Darragh Ennis has put rumours to bed that he was sacked from ITV’s game show The Chase.

Viewers have been wondering why ‘The Menace’ hasn’t been on the show recently, with many asking if he had been sacked or left the show.

However, the Irish quizmaster took to Twitter to reassure fans that he hasn’t left the show and it’s all down to scheduling on why he hasn’t featured on it recently.

Read More

He said: “Sigh. I've not been sacked. The nature of random scheduling means sometimes we don't have a show air for a little while, and sometimes we're on 2 or 3 times in a week.”

Sigh. I've not been sacked. The nature of random scheduling means sometimes we don't have a show air for a little while, and sometimes we're on 2 or 3 times in a week. https://t.co/rFUx53WhVU — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) January 13, 2021

The tweet was accompanied by a link to a Guinness advert called Good Things Come To Those Who Wait.

Fans flocked to the comments thankful that the Irishman has not left the show.

One person commented: “Thank god for that! You've quickly become my favourite Chaser. After seeing you become a Chaser from being a contestant, I've been thinking of joining a quiz team!”

While another said: “I don't mind which Chaser comes on to play. As long as you all stay safe and well. Darragh you are a very welcome addition. xx”

And a third wrote: “Really missing you Darragh. I didn’t for one minute think you’d been sacked you’ve a 100 record! It seems to be Christmas too that has mixed up the episodes. Looking forward to seeing you very soon.”

Darragh was a former student of NUI Maynooth and is now a post-doctoral researcher at Oxford University.

He is the sixth chaser to appear on the show alongside stars such as The Beast and The Governess.

Read More

Online Editors