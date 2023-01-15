Irish actress Leah McNamara from ‘Normal People’ bags lead role in huge Sky thriller — ‘When this script came, I just knew I had to play it’

There is an old-school Hollywood graciousness with which Leah McNamara (26) speaks . Her tone is all pleasure; her flattery old-fashioned; her consideration deep. She chats to me today from London .

TV viewers might recognise her as Rosalind Devlin in Dublin Murders and Rachel Moran in megahit Normal People. These were supporting roles, but this year McNamara is set to star in her first lead role.​

Born the youngest of three in Limerick to two parents involved in amateur drama, McNamara spent her childhood years in theatres. It kicked off a lifetime obsession — she attended Spotlight Stage School on O’Connell Street from age five and Centre Stage School in Cork as a teenager.​

“I never knew that you could do acting, like, by itself, for a job,” she laughs. “I was always performing, whether it was a musical or dance show or whatever, and it was only in secondary school that I realised you could make money from that.”

From there, she scanned newspapers and notice boards for open auditions — “you don’t really see them much any more” — eventually getting her first job for Irish horror film Cherry Tree. The film was not a success but McNamara’s itch had been scratched and she was officially a working actress on an agent’s books.

“I remember it so well. Being so fascinated by a film set, how it all comes together. I couldn’t believe the amount of people it took to make the film. To this day, when watching something, I always read all the names in the film credits, right to the very end.”

She auditioned for the lead role of Marianne in Normal People. “I think every working actress in Ireland auditioned for Marianne in Normal People,” she laughs. “But no one could have done it like Daisy [Edgar-Jones].”

McNamara got a callback for it, however, eventually culminating in the role of Rachel Moran, the beautiful, popular, former fling of Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) and the antithesis of the novel’s other protagonist, Marianne.

Her take on how things worked out drips with a refreshing pragmatism. “Honestly, I was just so delighted to have gotten the call because I had just finished Dublin Murders, so it was great to get another job right after. It also meant I was filming at home, so I could spend weekends with my grandad.”

We’re speaking today, alongside an agent who is on mute on the call. The agent is there on behalf of McNamara’s latest project, Then You Run, a Sky series based on Zoran Drvenkar’s novel You.

It follows four teenage girls from South London as they navigate a getaway in Rotterdam, where they discover the dead body of Tara’s (McNamara’s character) estranged father.

In her first scene, Tara is bare-faced, her blonde hair scraped back to reveal an angular, childlike innocence. She stares down at the body of her paternal grandmother, the only guardian she has ever known, at her funeral in a local church. Her jaw is tight. For nearly two minutes, Tara is silent. Her childhood friends Stink (Vivian Oparah, I May Destroy You), Sharp Ruth (Yasmin Monet Prince, Hanna, Unsaid Stories) and Nessi (Isidora Fairhurst) surround her, nervous and fluttery.

Her character’s silence was a big part of the reason why she loved Tara, McNamara says — her smile worlds apart from the life Tara inhabits; one powered by gang culture and drug-fuelled hedonism.

“I love characters that don’t necessarily say a lot, so she doesn’t have all the funny lines or anything like that. She gets to just kind of be stirred and affected and is still figuring things out. There’s just so much going on psychologically which I feel is really compelling to watch and perform.”

During our conversation on a dreary afternoon, she wears a deep blue and gold long-sleeve top, a piece she sourced second-hand. Her hair is up, showcasing her doe-like features; her nails are maroon talons and she wears a smattering of gold jewellery.

She was cast formally for Then You Run a year ago, though it had been coming down the pipeline for a while. It had been stalled by the pandemic and changing scripts. Tara is McNamara’s first lead role — something she believes has been a long time coming.

“I believe a lot in manifestation and allowing the universe to lead you, so that if you miss out on a role you really love, it just means that it wasn’t your time. I kind of set myself a goal a few years ago that I wanted a lead in a show in the UK, in an accent that wasn’t my own” — McNamara committed to her South London drawl during the entire filming period, something she’s never done before — “and I feel like this show came at the perfect time.

“I had committed to the groundwork and really worked at it, and then when this script came to me, the first of the fourth or fifth version that is, I just knew I had to play it.​

“It’s so exciting. It’s so dynamic. I also think a lot of the time you can watch a series and find that young girls can be portrayed quite sexually. I found this really committed to complex characters and a unique blend of the four of us. For the four girls, it’s a matter of finding your family, one that you’re not necessarily born into.”

It parallels McNamara’s own life in ways she mightn’t have imagined — finding pockets of family in Hackney as one of myriad up-and-coming actors all reading scripts and vying for the same roles.

She didn’t attend drama school, but not for lack of trying. “I remember thinking for a time that, you know, to become like a really serious actor you have to get into drama school. I remember going through those audition processes so well. I think it was my Lamda [London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art] audition where I was in this pitch-black room, with a spotlight on me, where the principal came in and told me I didn’t have to shake everyone’s hand and that’s when I realised there were about 13 people sitting at a wraparound table, all looking at me from the blackness. My legs were shaking so much that it actually started reverberating in my voice. I then obviously didn’t get in and I was so devastated, but, honestly, I think it was a good lesson.

“There are ways around everything. But you don’t know that at 17. I try to look back and think that had I gotten in, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. I’ve also been in big auditions since and never been as nervous as that, so I strike that as a good thing.” ​

The 26-year-old’s beauty is undeniable. Looking at me now, face on, Leah strikes the balance between a young Reese Witherspoon and a height-of-her-fame Meg Ryan. ​

In an industry obsessed with youth and beauty (when asked her age, McNamara says, “my grandmother says a lady never tells”) her relationship with her own looks is complex. “I look back on roles that I’ve done right, and I’ve never been asked to change my hair. My characters have always had long, blonde hair.

So I kind of wondered if it was holding me back or typecasting me. I’m almost, like, hoping that my next job wants me with a raven-coloured bob to see if I can change perceptions.

“I’ve also had my fair share of acne which makes you feel bad when you’ve to show your face all the time. For me, I feel most beautiful when I’m eating well and drinking loads of water and doing yoga. I also try not to do the Instagram thing, I only really download it when I have to promote stuff for work — which really helps.

“Saying that, I know that it can be really beneficial for work, and the photoshoots I do for these things are so cool and I’m so happy to do them. There’s that part of me that absolutely adores fashion, and getting to wear these amazing clothes is so cool. Also, finding quirky brands on Instagram is great — I bought this hand-made knitted dress in the summer that I absolutely love from a girl I spotted online — but then taking a step back [from social media] is just so important. I delete it and re-download it on to my phone all the time. I do get jealous of the actors who were established before Instagram, so they don’t have to push it. For me, it’s about finding that balance, and not spending hours scrolling.”

Critics are beginning to take notice of her. She had a supporting role in 2021 in Danny Boy, the BBC Two film starring Toby Jones about the Iraq War, which got a rare five-star review in The Guardian.

“Her choices are really clever,” Danny Boy co-star Anthony Boyle says. “She’s always emotionally there. And great craic.”

At the moment, she is enjoying reading scripts and taking inspiration from the “incredible beings that women are”. Namely, Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams. “I’ve been listening to My Therapist Ghosted Me non-stop!”

Her day after speaking to me is made up of learning lines and filming self-tapes. “It’s always changing — one week I get no scripts, another week, five.”

While a series of “very cool” meetings are in her future, McNamara is also dipping her toe into the world of screenwriting.

“I’m really very new to this but I’m really liking it and hoping something happens in the future.” ​

Her authenticity is genuinely pleasing. Might this be the starry-eyed worldview of a natural beauty who has never had to deal with rejection? Quite the opposite. Leah McNamara is hard-working, enigmatic and resilient. And three steps ahead of the game.

Photography: Lee Malone, @lee_malone_ photography; Styling: Laura Weatherburn, @lauraweatherburn; Hair: Yuliya Yotova, @yuliya_yotova_hair; Make-up: Laura Dexter, @dexter_makeup

Sky Original ‘Then You Run’ will be coming to Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2023