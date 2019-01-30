Ireland's oldest extra: Edward (90) celebrates his landmark birthday on set of RTÉ's 'Fair City'

Edward Quinn is living proof that you're never too old to try something new.

Edward Quinn is living proof that you're never too old to try something new.

After his wife Oonagh sadly passed away last year, the Dubliner decided to try his hand working on television, joining MovieExtras.ie.

Soon after joining the agency, the retired surveyor was selected to work as an extra on RTÉ soap 'Fair City' - and has been working regularly in 'Carrigstown' ever since.

Edward, who is from Cork Street in Dublin's city centre, has made such an impression on the cast and crew that they were only too happy to help him celebrate his 90th birthday.

Fantastic

Believed to be Ireland's oldest extra, Edward recently featured in the 'Fair City' Christmas special alongside his brother Vincent.

"It's fantastic to be involved in 'Fair City' and experience something I've been watching for the last 30 years," he said. "I heard about the opportunity of being an extra through MovieExtras.ie and they're the ones that put me forward - it's been a blast.

"I feel like I'm part of the 'Fair City' family. I've made some great friends and it's all quite exciting."

He added that he felt his opportunities in life were very limited when his wife died.

"I thought at 89, when my wife sadly passed, there would not have been much for me to do, but I now have a new lease of life.

"It's great fun and can suit anybody at any stage of their life, young or old. I'm only sorry I didn't do this decades ago.

"I am still waiting for them to offer me a leading part."

Meanwhile, the cast of 'Fair City' will be celebrating 30 years of Carrigstown later this year on their recently revamped set in RTÉ's Donnybrook campus.

Irish Independent