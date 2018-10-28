Brendan Murray has survived to sing another week after finding himself in a tense X Factor singoff.

Brendan Murray has survived to sing another week after finding himself in a tense X Factor singoff.

Ireland's Brendan Murray survives tense sing-off in second week of X Factor

LMA choir lost out the Galway man, who was visibly emotional as he awaited his fate.

During the result his mentor Louis Tomlinson apologised for not getting the song choices right so far in the competition.

Robbie Williams voted to save his act LMA choir, while Simon Cowell also voted to send the Irishman home.

However Ayda Field voted against her husband's act taking the result to deadlock - which Brendan won.

Last night, the 21-year-old native performed Cher’s “Believe” for Guilty Pleasures Week, and was determined to impress the judges..

Simon Cowell, who had previously said Brendan was one of the best singers they had seen, said he found the first part of his performance the week previous as "boring".

Ahead of his performance last night, Brendan admitted that he was "p***ed off" at Simon's remarks.

“That got to me a little it, I didn’t think it would. I’m still getting my head around it,” he said.

His mentor Louis Tomlinson asked: "How do you feel about Simon’s comments?"

"I’m p***ed off," he said, adding that Simon’s feedback would only make him stronger.

"Simon’s comments were probably the best thing that’s happened to me because it’s the push to make me stand out above anyone else," he said.

Online Editors