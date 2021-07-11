| 14.4°C Dublin

Interview: Grey’s Anatomy actor Richard Flood – ‘There are big egos in this business. I find the biggest egos are the actors who are nearly famous’

The Irish actor talks about his plum role as “McWidow”, Hollywood egos, finding love on set and one day retiring to Italy

Grey's Anatomy actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys
Hollywood actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys
Richard Flood with his wife, Gabriella Pession
Richard Flood as Cormac and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Richard Flood in 'Red Rock'
Richard Flood in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Grey's Anatomy actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Hollywood actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Hollywood actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Richard Flood with his wife, Gabriella Pession

Richard Flood with his wife, Gabriella Pession

Richard Flood as Cormac and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Richard Flood as Cormac and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Richard Flood in 'Red Rock'

Richard Flood in 'Red Rock'

Richard Flood in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Richard Flood in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy actor Richard Flood at home in Dublin. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Donal Lynch Twitter

Disney, I’ve been told, may be billeting the new Irish star of Grey’s Anatomy – Richard Flood – at a residence befitting his newly minted stardom. And that makes all kinds of sense when the taxi driver drops me off at a large glass-fronted house at the foot of the Dublin mountains, with split-level gardens, and a flower-lined tennis court. But in fact this is Flood’s childhood home. His father, Gerard, was a partner with KPMG while his elegant mother Monica, a sister-in-law of the designer John Rocha, mentors female entrepreneurs.

Inside, the house is even more impressive, with paintings by artists such as Tom Climent and Sibylle Ungers lining the walls and exquisite pieces of sculpture sitting on little plinths in the hall.

“It’s a party place,” Gerard tells me as I sip a glass of wine and look out on the jaw-dropping views of the city below us. McDreamy himself (Patrick Dempsey) – who is filming in Enniskerry as we speak – couldn’t be living better than this.

