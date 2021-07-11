Disney, I’ve been told, may be billeting the new Irish star of Grey’s Anatomy – Richard Flood – at a residence befitting his newly minted stardom. And that makes all kinds of sense when the taxi driver drops me off at a large glass-fronted house at the foot of the Dublin mountains, with split-level gardens, and a flower-lined tennis court. But in fact this is Flood’s childhood home. His father, Gerard, was a partner with KPMG while his elegant mother Monica, a sister-in-law of the designer John Rocha, mentors female entrepreneurs.

Inside, the house is even more impressive, with paintings by artists such as Tom Climent and Sibylle Ungers lining the walls and exquisite pieces of sculpture sitting on little plinths in the hall.

“It’s a party place,” Gerard tells me as I sip a glass of wine and look out on the jaw-dropping views of the city below us. McDreamy himself (Patrick Dempsey) – who is filming in Enniskerry as we speak – couldn’t be living better than this.

As if the whole tableau weren’t irresistible enough, Flood’s impressively bilingual (English and Italian) seven-year-old son Julio comes wandering in during our chat, bringing with him a piece of mesmerising 1980s memorabilia – or ‘a toy’ as he calls it. It’s a He-Man figure.

“Yeah, He-Man is back,” the 38-year-old Richard tells me as waves of nostalgia wash over us both. “What does he say, Julio?”

Julio stabs a little arm in the air, mimicking He-Man’s magic sword. “I have the powerrrrrrr!”

It could be 1987 all over again. And like Sherman in Bonfire of the Vanities, the biggest novel of that year, Richard would be forgiven for looking down at the Mattel plastic and feeling that he, too, is a Master of the Universe.

This is what he calls “a very good moment” and it has all come together so quickly. What feels like just a few minutes ago he was counting himself lucky for getting onto an Irish show, the excellent Red Rock. Now he’s starring in one of the most popular series in television history.

And, he explains, it happened with a strange suddenness during a lull in work. “There’s a small part of me that still can’t believe it’s really happening. I had been in Rome, where my wife [the Italian actress Gabriella Pession] was shooting a show in which she was in almost every scene morning till night. I barely saw her for eight or nine months. I was just being a dad and after nine months of not working I was getting edgy.

"I needed to go to LA to see if something [work] was around. So I flew out and landed on the Friday and I had an email from my agent saying ‘Will you meet the Grey’s Anatomy people on Tuesday?’”

He thought they wanted him to read for a potential role but instead he met Ellen Pompeo, who plays the series title character Meredith Grey, and Krista Vernoff, the series’ showrunner. The three had a conversation in which it seemed to Richard as if they were offering him a part. But he knew better than to count his chickens.

“Until you’re on set you can’t believe it’s real. But then they rang on the Thursday and made an offer to my agent.”

As the negotiations between his agent and the studio on the finer points of the deal unfolded, he flew back to Italy. “I was just feeling such relief on that journey. I’ve had to take that flight when things haven’t worked out so I was just really grateful that this time they had.”

His character on the show is Cormac Hayes, a widower who becomes the new head of paediatric surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital and who almost immediately butts heads with Meredith Grey. Towards the end of the mid-season finale, Hayes makes his first appearance and jousts with Meredith over medical ethics, while a subtext of sexual tension crackles in the background. Almost immediately ‘McWidow’ started trending on Twitter; Richard was being cast by fans as the natural successor to McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey.

He shrugs sheepishly when the heart-throb thing is mentioned. “It’s better than people saying, ‘He’s brutal what’s he doing there.’ I’ll take it if it’s going, but to be interesting on camera you’ve got to be comfortable looking ugly.”

The decision was taken early on that Richard would keep his own accent, and he came up with the name of the character himself.

“The character had a random name and it was actually a Welsh name but, you know, you’re new on a show and you don’t want to say anything. I was emailing Krista who is the show runner and trying to explain it to her and she was sound; she said, ‘Send me a bunch of names’ and Cormac Hayes was just a name that nobody else had.”

The role involves a fair amount of ongoing research into medical terms and the reasons behind certain procedures.

“If there are medical procedures they give you a pronunciation guide and they explain what the medical reasons are for each thing. There is a whole room where they have dummies and different body parts. They show you how the surgery would go. Then I have some doctor friends who break it down for me. And I look at stuff on YouTube.”

The role necessitated Richard and his young family moving to Los Angeles. While people have started to recognise him on the street, he’s lukewarm about the city so far.

“It’s great but it’s a different world. I’ve always found it quite a tough, unforgiving place. If you’re working, people love you and if you’re not, they don’t care. There are so many homeless people now and there’s a juxtaposition of people who have massive wealth, and then people who can’t treat their mental health issues and live in extreme poverty.”

Richard himself spent his early childhood in privilege. At eight he went to boarding school, at Headfort in Kells. He says in hindsight it was quite young to be away from home – he couldn’t imagine sending Julio away – and points out that his Italian in-laws consider boarding school “cruel and unusual punishment”.

“I had homesickness. There was a lot of bullying: 11 and 12-year-olds can be pretty nasty when they want to be. But kids are pretty resilient and you find your way through.”

Headfort was where he first caught the acting bug and describes how its then principal, Lingard Goulding, saw potential in him. “He was amazing. He put on a production of To Kill a Mockingbird, which he himself had adapted from the book. We did stuff by PG Wodehouse. I loved rehearsing and from then on I was involved in aspects [of drama] the whole time.”

He went on to board at Clongowes Wood College before studying English, philosophy and psychology at UCD. However, a concurrent part-time course at the Gaiety School of Acting was evidence of where his real passion lay. Dropping out of his degree, he decided to concentrate on his craft and soon enrolled in the Oxford School of Drama. Drama school was “a great leveller”, he says. “There were people there who had nothing and then people who were quite privileged. I learned a lot of lessons there, seeing people who were working all hours to put themselves through it. I felt like a spoofer in those years because I hadn’t suffered.”

At the start of his career he managed to secure a number of stage roles but television was harder to break into. “I was a bad auditioner. Every time I would think ‘This could change everything...’ instead of just focusing on the role and connecting with the casting director. I’d be worried about getting the lines right, when that’s not what’s interesting.”

Crossing Lines, a crime-thriller series, represented something of a breakthrough for him. His character, a Northern Irish police detective, had “a bit of depth” and while filming it in Prague he became close to his co-star and the woman who would become his wife. “I never felt like I was playing a version of myself around her. It was easy, as though we had been like that forever.”

Four months into dating they found out that Gabriella was pregnant. “The timing was terrible, we were still in Prague and we had to find all the right doctors. We were in the south of France then we went to Dublin and she had Julio here.”

Through everything, Gabriella, who he married in 2016, has been a huge support. “Being an actress herself, she really understands the business and it’s incredible to have someone like that there.”

Becoming a father didn’t really faze him, he says, “but the pressure to provide was a bit terrifying. There were moments when it felt we were up against it.” He was relieved to get a starring role on Red Rock. It was a lengthy commitment in Dublin, and steady work just when he needed it.

When that series ended, there followed a brief period of unemployment during which he made the decision to shave his head. “I was having a hard time, going through a professional issue with a job I was supposed to get and didn’t get. I fired my agent. I had long hair at the time and it was getting a bit thin on the front and I just said, ‘F**k it.’ I shaved the head. It was liberating on a number of fronts. And I got Shameless two weeks later.”

The adaptation of Paul Abbott’s British series of the same name was a success – it’s still Showtime’s longest running scripted drama – and Richard, playing an Irish carpenter, was a regular from season six. His performances gained a new depth in those years and the series proved serendipitous in an even more significant way for him as it introduced him to Krista Vernoff, who would years later be key in recruiting him for Grey’s Anatomy.

And so his arrival on the show has been anything but an overnight success. Along the way he has also dealt with his share of loss. “One of my best friends died very suddenly from a brain tumour. Another best friend lost his wife and I really understood that pain. When you have a kid, you see the world in a different way: you experience stress, love and fear in a different way.”

The ups and downs of his career have also been tough at times, he says. “It got so bad I was thinking of packing it in. I was thinking, ‘Enough is enough.’”

And he’s dealt with his fair share of egomaniacs. “There are big egos in this business. I find the biggest egos are the actors who are nearly famous or a little bit famous. The top guys are more secure.”

Both he and Gabriella have ambitions, he says, to move into writing and possibly directing or producing. “We don’t want to be sort of putting our hands up looking for work all our lives. At some point you want to be the ones making the decisions.”

Like the rapper on ‘You Got Me’ – one of The Roots tracks which plays on his stereo system as we chat – Richard is “the type of guy who’s always catching a flight” and he and Gabriella are not so much bi-coastal, like so many of their acting peers, as bi-continental.

He’s slowly learning Italian – Julio giggles at his mixing up of indefinite articles – and says that, though he has a Green Card and Gabriella has citizenship by virtue of being born in Florida, the lifestyle in Italy makes it more likely they will at some point return to live there.

“The Italian and Irish cultures are very similar in many ways. They’re much less interested in money than Americans are. Your status there isn’t built around your net worth. I love the long lazy days there, meeting with friends in the piazza. Very little is planned and there is an ease about life.”

He spent the lockdown in LA, where some of his Italian relatives stayed with himself and Gabriella. “We were all together, which was the main thing. It forced us to engage with where we were living and we had to try to find kids for Julio to play with and make friends ourselves.”

He is conscious of the privilege of his background, and perhaps that is why the success of making it leaves him feeling “more relief than anything”.

“I am part of the first generation that hasn’t outdone the one before them,” he tells me. “Part of your identity and self-worth is tied up in status and financial security and it’s hard when you grew up with that and you haven’t achieved it for yourself.”

And now, he has.

Grey’s Anatomy is broadcast on Tuesdays at 9.40pm on RTÉ2

