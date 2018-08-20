‘Well Dáithí, your heart pressure is just a little bit higher than when I did it before. Are you nervous?”

In Pictures: Rose of Tralee festival kicks off with cow milking, ukuleles and jiu-jitsu

It has taken months of training, a ‘sauna suit’, a no-junk diet and hours of rehearsals for Dáithí Ó Sé to prepare for this year’s Rose of Tralee festival, so he can be forgiven for feeling the pressure.

New York Rose Sarah Ward taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys Daithi O’Sé presenting the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys New York Rose Sarah Ward checks Daithi O’Sé’s Blood Pressure taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys New Zealand Rose Jolene McLaughlin Irish Dancing while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys New Zealand Rose Jolene McLaughlin Irish Dancing while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo Steve Humphreys Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys Kerry Rose Celine O’Shea taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn lift’s Daithi O’Sé on her shoulders while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey sings ‘Crazy World’ Photo: Steve Humphreys Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey’s Mum Angela Ray and her daughter Emmy Nolan look as as they watch her taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys

For many of the women, it has taken a lifetime to prepare for the big day. Ukuleles, jiu-jitsu and opera arias were just some of the talents displayed by the first 18 Roses in the Dome on Monday night for the first of two live broadcasts from Tralee.

New York Rose and nurse Sarah Ward opened the show by checking Dáithí’s blood pressure before he was put through the wringer by Westmeath Rose and weightlifter Leanne Quinn who showed her strength by sweeping Dáithí off his feet.

The musical strengths of the Roses were also showcased, as Dublin Rose and teacher Tanya Feighery showed off her ukulele talent.

Laois Rose 23-year-old Gráinne Hogan gave Dáithí a lesson in milking a cow, while the Kilkenny Rose Helena Hughes also got the crowd going with a performance of the ‘Father Ted’ classic ‘My Lovely Horse’.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey, who is the mother to three-year-old Emmy, becoming known throughout the festival as the Mammy Rose, revealed on stage that both her parents struggled with heroin addiction.

“Growing up I wasn’t dealt the best hand of cards. My parents were addicts. I was living with active addiction,” she told Daithi.

“In the society we live in nowadays every second home in Ireland there is one person suffering with addiction,” she said.

Shauna spoke about her dad Francis Lacey who passed away five years ago and sang Crazy World in his memory.

The usual banter between Dáithí and the young women’s boyfriends also ensued, as physio Alana Gallagher, the Yorkshire Rose, told of the rivalry between herself and her physio boyfriend.

And it wouldn’t be the Rose of Tralee without a bit of Irish dancing – after all, last year’s winning Rose Jennifer Byrne impressed with her toe-tapping moves. New Zealand Rose Jolene McLaughlin performed a treble reel, while Gráinne Carr, flying the flag for Kildare, danced a soft reel.

Sara Kate Mangan, the Abu Dhabi Rose, taught Dáithí how to wear a keffiyeh.

Kerry Rose Celine O’Shea, from Cahersiveen, may not have been related to the football dynasty, or indeed Dáithí, but she was thrilled to be representing the Kingdom last night.

“Arriving into Tralee and welcoming all the girls into this place that brought us all together in the first place is probably a highlight,” she told the Irish Independent.

Among the 1,400-strong audience was the first ever Rose, Alice O’Sullivan. The former Dublin Rose took the crown in 1959, when a Rose still had to be related to someone from Tralee – and there were only five Roses.

“We had five people as contestants in 1959 – today it’s huge, two nights,” she said. “It wasn’t on RTÉ – RTÉ wasn’t invented. But we got international attention because we were on Movietone news, which is the cinema....We were on cinema in the UK and the whole of Ireland.”

The first night concluded with Paul Clabby being named Escort of the Year.

