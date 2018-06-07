‘I’m like Legally Blonde…only Legally Brunette’ – Q&As with new Love Island girls are gas

Two new contestants arrived at the Love Island villa last night, much to the chagrin of the original gaggle of gals.

Rosie Williams and Georgia Steel sauntered in for drinks with the boys while the girls - Dani Dyer, Hayley Hughes, Samira Mighty, Laura Anderson and Kendall Rae-Knight - watched in a collective stony-faced huff from the balcony terrace.

They were relieved, however, when Georgia was granted a date with Niall Aslam while Rosie got a date with doctor Alex George as both guys had struggled to pair up with any of them. To help you get to know these two new infiltrators a little better, here are their pre-show Q&As, which reveal everything you could possibly want to know about them via a series of probing questions about their best attributes (according to themselves), their type 'on paper', and whether or not they value female friendship over men.

Their answers are equally as profound as the questions. We particularly love Rosie's claim to fame: "One of my exes was on Ibiza Weekender and Ex on the Beach" and the fact she mentions that she's unpredictable not once, not twice, but three times.

Georgia, meanwhile, mentions the word 'fun' a whopping six times... Rosie Williams (26), Solicitor, South Wales Rosie Williams, Love Island What makes you stand out from everyone else? I feel like I’m quite unpredictable, you never quite know what I’m going to do next. I was in law school for eight years and then became a solicitor, but I’m definitely not your typical solicitor. I don’t dress like one or act like one. I don’t feel like you should change yourself to fit a stereotype. I’m like Legally Blonde…only Legally Brunette. I think my colleagues would be shocked at first seeing me on this, but a lot of them say I wasn’t made to be behind a desk all day.

What would you say you’re looking for in a nutshell (i.e. your type on paper)? I want someone who makes me laugh. I don’t like a boring guy who takes life too seriously. I like to experience all life has to offer, so I want someone that I can do that with. And then your typical nice body and nice eyes! What are your best attributes, both physically and mentally? I’m spontaneous and adventurous, and as I said unpredictable. Everyone comments on my smile. I always smile; I don’t like to be miserable.

What would you say people would find least likeable about you? I’m quite feisty. I’m a bit like a bottle of champagne, that’s what my mum says. She says that you can shake and shake and shake me but one day my top will come off and I’ll explode. And no one likes spilled champagne! When I see red I’m quite unpredictable.

What are your thoughts on cheating? Have you ever been cheated on? I’ve never cheated myself. It’s not something I condone. If you want to do it, you should just be single.

If a Love Islander could wine and dine you what would you say is the best way to your heart? They need to make me laugh and maintain eye contact. I don’t like people to be distracted. I like them to be interested in me. I hate awkward silences, and bad manners, like burping. I like a gentleman but with a bit of banter. What do you find to be your biggest turn off? Definitely bad manners. There is no need for that.

What has been your most disastrous date? I went on a date, and the guy belched before we’d even sat down. For the rest of the date I just sat on my phone texting the girls just wanting to leave. I did stick it out but luckily it was in the cinema so I didn’t need to be that engaged with him. How important will friendship be to you in the villa, or do you think you would easily turn against others in your bid to find the right person? I am loyal and I’m sure I will go in and have friends that I will meet who will become friends for life, but there will also be people who are just acquaintances for the time being and it is a game show. So you do have to think of it in a way that you are there to find someone that you want to be with.

What is your biggest worry about going into the villa? Not really. I’m excited more than I am worried. I understand that maybe not everyone will like me, but I am looking forward to it. Prior to Love Island, what was your biggest claim to fame? One of my exes was on Ibiza Weekender and Ex on the Beach.

Georgia Steel (20), Student, York Georgia Steel, Love Island What makes you stand out from everyone else? I’ve always liked entertaining people from a really young age. As soon as I was walking I was putting on little shows in the living room. I think what really makes me stand out is that I’m very big hearted, I give everything to everybody around me and I just want to pass on the love. I don’t think there’s many people like that these days. What are your best attributes, both physically and personality wise? Physically I’d say my bottom is my best asset. I’d also say my lips because a lot of people think I’ve had my lips done when I haven’t, and my eyes because my eyes are quite unusual. I’d say in terms of my personality, I’m confident, spontaneous and fun. I just want to have fun all the time. What would you say you’re looking for in a nutshell (i.e. your type on paper)? What I’m looking for in a nutshell is to be successful in a relationship, in life and in every other way possible. I really want to be happy with a family one day but I’m also really career driven. I’d love to have success with my career.

What three things in a guy are you looking for? He definitely has to be tanned because I'm quite tanned myself. I'm also looking for that connection that can just get with someone. I'm also looking for someone who's just fun because I have to have a lot of excitement in my life. Lastly, someone's who's honest and just real to themselves. What would be your biggest turn off? My biggest turn off would probably be someone who is very serious, that's a massive turn off for me. What would you say people would find least likeable about you? My honesty. Sometimes I can be too honest and whilst it only comes from a good place, I can hurt people's feelings without meaning to. I've always been brought up to be honest so it can be a good thing or bad thing sometimes.

Tell us about your relationship history – have you had many exes and what do you think they would say about you? My first ever relationship was quite young, I was 15 to 18 (years old) and we were together nearly three years. We met each other young so when we grew into adults we grew apart. Fortunately there were no hard feelings, I moved away, it was never complicated, we both came to a decision that it wasn’t working. He’s very, very different to me, I felt like he couldn’t really handle me because I’m a bundle of fun and he was much more reserved. Since moving to London, I let my hair down a bit and dated a few guys and had a bit of fun but nothing serious. Now I’m looking for something more serious. What are your thoughts on cheating? Have you ever been cheated on? I think people can jump to conclusions with cheating. I’ve never been cheated on and I’ve not cheated on somebody before. I may have kissed two guys in one week but I wasn’t ever in a serious relationship because another trait that I have is loyalty and I would never ever cross that line. In terms of loyalty how important are friendships in the villa with the other girls? Are you quite a girls’, girl or would you happily turn against another girl to get the guy you wanted? I am a girls’ girl. I think friendship is so important in life. Boys come and go but friendship stays. My mum has always taught me that and I believe that’s true. However when I want something I get it. If I really want somebody I find a way to get them but I would never want to hurt anybody in the process. However if I fancy someone I will go for it because you’re only here once I haven’t got any regret so far in my life and I’m not going to make any now.

If a Love Islander could wine and dine you what would you say is the best way to your heart? Just being very real, I don’t like cringy - cringy really turns me off. I like someone who’s real and treats me like a lady. I also like someone who is manly, protective and fun. It’s good if they have a bit of banter about them. My perfect date would be going for a few drinks at a bar and then going clubbing. I’m a party animal and I think you really get to know somebody when you go clubbing with them. Every single date I’ve had that I’ve enjoyed, it’s been going out clubbing. What has been your most disastrous date? My worst date was when we went to a restaurant and I liked nothing on the menu. I had to pick something and it arrived and I tried to eat it and I was just thinking ‘how vile.’ It was a seafood restaurant and I’m not a seafood eater, and I felt like he should have checked before hand. It put me off. I didn’t see him again. What is your biggest worry about going into the villa? My biggest worry would be ‘what if I don’t connect with a man?’ I doubt that would happen though. I’m very confident when it comes to winning guys over.

Prior to Love Island, what was your biggest claim to fame? I went on a date with someone famous – but a girl doesn’t tell her secrets. He was quite into me. But I let that go. All I’ll say is they had famous relatives. I’m very out there but when it comes to my private life I’m quite reserved. Read more: 'Love Island': the beginner's guide 'I hate them!' - Love Island girls are left 'fuming' as two new contestants meet the boys

