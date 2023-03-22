| 5.4°C Dublin

I’m happy Succession is back for a fourth season – but a spin off show is a terrible idea

Pat Stacey

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) appears to be giving his reaction to the suggestion that there could be a Succession spin-off series. Expand

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) appears to be giving his reaction to the suggestion that there could be a Succession spin-off series.

First, the good news. Succession returns to Sky Atlantic next Monday. But you knew that anyway.

Next, the bad news. The upcoming fourth season will be the last one. But you knew that too.

