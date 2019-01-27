She may have brought the Hollywood glamour but it was Belle of the Ballroom Holly Carpenter who was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars this week, as her Beauty and The Beast foxtrot failed to secure enough votes from the public.

She may have brought the Hollywood glamour but it was Belle of the Ballroom Holly Carpenter who was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars this week, as her Beauty and The Beast foxtrot failed to secure enough votes from the public.

'I'm devastated' - Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter second celebrity to be booted off DWTS

She told the Irish Independent it was "gutting" to be voted off the show.

"It's really strange and you're on this journey and you want to be on it the whole way to the end. It is pretty gutting to hear your name.

"I'm not going to lie I don't like watching these shows and people saying, 'I am just glad I took part and I'm okay that I was eliminated' - of course I am devastated, it's been so much fun. But I can't look back and say I didn't try my best."

Holly Carpenter with Trent Whiddon during the Fourth live show of Dancing With The Stars . Dancing a Foxtrot to ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Photo: Kyran O'Brien

She said she got in touch with Curtis Pritchard to let him know the bad news.

He was forced to pull out as Holly's partner following a nightclub assault on St Stephen’s Night.

Meanwhile, there was movie magic on the dancefloor from Cliona Hagan as she embraced her inner Elle Woods and opened the show with a jive to Perfect Day from the film Legally Blonde.

All guns were blazing for Denis Bastick as he became Maverick for a polished and precise tango with partner Valeria Milova. However, Brian was concerned he hadn't done enough.

Clelia Murphy and Vitali Kozmin during the Fourth live show of Dancing With The Stars .Dancing a Salsa to’Night Fever’ from Saturday Night Fever. NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

"I'm afraid you might be in the danger zone after that," he said.

Lorraine disagreed.

"You're not in the danger zone for me because I liked it. It needs a little more backbone in it but I still thought very good effort for a good tango."

Demi Isaac Oviawe put on a fierce display with her salsa to Beyonce's One Night Only, with the routine a breakthrough moment for the 18-year-old actress, notching up 20 points, her highest score to date.

Loraine was highly impressed with her moves saying: 'Not just one night only, every Sunday night we want that, you're definitely on the up now."

"We have been asking you to go for it and tonight it was attack, attack, attack," said Brian.

Fred Cooke pulled out all the stops for his role as Detective Clouseau from Pink Panther shaving off his beard to achieve the sleuth's signature moustache. However his American Smooth failed to impress the judges, landing at the bottom of the leaderboard with 13 points.

"The footwork was atrocious, every step in it was flat," said Brian.

Johnny Ward proved his Batman fan credentials, showing off a Batman shrine in his parents' attic.

He got into the role - one he said he was too short to play in real life - and gave a "blockbuster performance", according to Lorraine.

It also pleased Brian, who had criticised the Love/Hate star last week after his foxtrot had too many contemporary elements.

"Top line was immaculate throughout," he said.

He scored two eights and the first nine of the season.

Darren Kennedy and Karen Byrne performed a number to the Jungle Book, with a Charleston that the crowd went wild for and scored him 18 points.

Mairead Ronan tangoed her way to three eights to a Pretty Woman themed routine with partner John Nolan. She found herself third on the leader board.

Peter Stringer did a stint as a matidor for his Paso Doble to the Pixar film Coco and danced his best dance so far according to Brian.

He recovered from a wardrobe malfunction when the Cape from his outfit fell off and wowed the judges

It was Saturday Night Fever on a Sunday for Clelia Murphy as she took on a disco style salsa.

She racked up the highest score of the season so far with two nines and a eight.

Mary Poppins paid a visit as Talented Kids and Xquisite Dance School joined the professionals to close out Movie Week.

While next week the theme will be 'Most Memorable Year' where the stars get to pick a song from a standout moment in their lives, the following week will be switch up week and this year the public can choose who dances with who by going to www.rte.ie/DWTS.

Online Editors