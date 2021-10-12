‘I’m constantly fighting exhaustion’ - RTÉ’s Claire Byrne said she is unsure of continuing her TV show

RTÉ journalist Claire Byrne is unsure whether she should continue hosting her show Claire Byrne Live as it’s “taking a toll” on her.

The news presenter told the RTÉ Guide she feels she’s at a “crossroads” in her career and wants to make sure she spends enough time with her family.

The mother-of-three said she doesn’t want a career like the late broadcaster Gay Byrne, who said he wished he spent more time with his family.

“I need to ask myself how I want to live my life,” she said.

“I’m not embarrassed to say it’s taking its toll on me. Of course I realise I’m in a really privileged position.

"I’m doing a job I love and I’m well paid for it, but I’m not being honest if I don’t say it’s exhausting or that I’m not seeing enough of my children.

"So it comes back to that choice, that decision. And because Claire Byrne Live is performing so well in its time slot, the final decision will most likely be mine. That’s the crossroads I’m at.”

Claire said the death of her father Tom in June of this year has made her rethink life and how short it really is.

"In the lead up to my father’s death, and ever since, I’ve been thinking that life is really short: 80-odd years and so I’m more than halfway there,” she said.

"The thing is I really love working, my great passion after my family.

“So I don’t want to cut my nose to spite my face, but at the same time I’m constantly fighting exhaustion and I don’t want to be in that position long term.”