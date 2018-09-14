Entertainment Television

'I'm an emotional wreck watching The Rotunda' - RTE's maternity series is an impassioned hit

Shauna and Daryl with their baby son
Kay Cramp and her baby grandson Lar from The Rotunda
Caitlin McBride

RTE's new series which goes behind the scenes at the Rotunda has proved to be a runaway hit with viewers.

Camera crews were granted unprecedented access at the world's longest running maternity hospital in Dublin for an emotional rollercoaster captured in a 60 minute episode; covering the joy of birth, the struggles of labour, but perhaps most pertinently, it covered the loss of a baby in a respectful manner, which viewers praised.

In Thursday night's debut episode, Áine and Arno, from Co Monaghan, were expecting their third child but tragically lost baby Malachy at 33 weeks and shared their experiences with the production team. The show tactfully covered the couple's journey after learning their baby had a fatal foetal abnormality and was not likely to live outside the womb to his passing.

The programme also covered three other women's birthing experiences: Nicola, who is preparing to give birth to her fourth, with her mother Kay, a character of such genuine enthusiasm you couldn't cast if you tried, by her side as her birthing partner. Shauna, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Daryl, also had her experience documented.

Overall, the response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, starting a discussion about the vastly underpaid midwives in our healthcare system and a general appreciation for women's strength.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's well worth a watch - just make sure you have a box of tissues next time.

The six-part series continues next Thursday on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm

Online Editors

