I’m a Celebrity: Why Black female contestants never stand a chance

Nicole Vassell

Charlene White arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London Expand
Scarlette Douglas Expand

Twenty years in, you know what you’re getting with I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Soap actors will nibble on fried genitals. Spiders will crawl across singers’ foreheads. Black women will be voted out first. In 2019, Adele Roberts was the inaugural camper to be given her marching orders. Eighties pop queen Sinitta placed 11th in 2011. Even This Morning’s universally adored Alison Hammond barely squeaked into 10th place in the 2010 series.

After two weeks of the ITV series’ 22nd season, the tradition holds steady – newsreader Charlene White and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas have been the first and second contestants to be eliminated from the competition.

