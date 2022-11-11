I’m a Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s jungle jape will be some trial, but Tory politicians are no strangers to turning up on reality shows

Political consultant and commentator Paul Begala once pithily remarked that, “Politics is showbusiness for ugly people.” He was, of course, speaking with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

After all, Begala was the mastermind behind the successful 1992 presidential campaign of Bill Clinton, a man who can be described as many things, quite a few of them unflattering, but certainly not ugly.​

​A 2013 opinion piece in The New York Times written by a couple of academics suggested that, if anything, Americans are more likely to vote for politicians they consider good-looking ahead of ones they don’t find as physically attractive.

The ultimate example cited was John F Kennedy, whose smooth, leading man good looks are believed to have given him the edge in the historic presidential TV debate with opponent Richard Nixon, who’d refused to wear makeup and looked sweaty, uncomfortable and shifty under the hot studio lights.

Interestingly, the majority of Americans who listened to the debate on radio considered Nixon had done better.

Unfortunately for the authors, their theory crumbled to dust the moment Donald Trump, whose outer grotesqueness is exceeded only by the bottomless reserves of inner ugliness encased in that hideous orange shell, was elected US President.

Paul Begala obviously never intended his words to be taken seriously. And yet, he may have inadvertently identified a certain strain of politician whose desperate neediness and desire to be noticed blurs the line between politics and showbiz, driving them to the most extreme form of self-abasement a politician can possibly indulge in: appearing on a reality television show.

The latest is disgraced former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, who joined the line-up of ITV’s jungle reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! this week.

Turning up on reality shows has become something of a habit for Tory politicians. The ridiculous-looking Michael Fabricant MP, whose ludicrous mop of yellow hair makes him look like a badly stitched Boris Johnson doll made from wool, was on a charity edition of Channel 4’s First Dates. Charity was in short supply from his unimpressed date.

The ghastly Edwina Currie, the missing link between the human and equine worlds, has racked up appearances on Strictly Come Dancing (first to be voted off) and I’m a Celebrity (finished fourth). At least she admitted she did the latter for the £100,000 payday.

Anne Widdecombe — or Anne Weirdecombe as we call in her in my house — also did Strictly, where she provided plenty of comic relief. Now, if only it had actually been in aid of Comic Relief.

Like Hancock, Nadine Dorries had the party whip whipped away from her after she skipped the day job to jet off to Australia to appear on I’m a Celebrity without seeking permission.

Dorries, who a decade later was culture secretary in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, munched her way through a camel’s toe and an ostrich’s anus. The arse diet didn’t do her any good — she was the first to be voted off by the public.

Being on a reality show doesn’t always end in humiliation for politicians. Former Labour MP Ed Balls became the surprise hit of Strictly a few years ago, winning over viewers and the judges with his fun routines, including doing a salsa to South Korean pop star Psy’s Gangnam Style.

Balls has carved out a media career off the back off the show. He’s a regular presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and has presented BBC documentaries.

Lord knows, however, what possessed Matt Hancock to enter the jungle. As if being blamed for thousands of needless deaths during the Johnson government’s bungled handling of the Covid crisis wasn’t bad enough, Hancock was caught on CCTV being unfaithful to his wife with his aide Gina Coladangelo — and breaking the very lockdown rules he’d made.

If he’s expecting redemption, he’s barking up the wrong gum tree. It’s expected that viewers in the UK, many of whom will have lost loved ones to Covid, will vote for Hancock to do every single bushtucker trial possible.

ITV knows the traditionally high ratings for the show will go through the roof this time. Unlike Hancock’s career.